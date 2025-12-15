ETV Bharat / state

Sushravya Performs Bharatanatyam On Skates For Non-Stop 240 Minutes To Achieve Rare Feat

She shattered the previous record of 90 minutes held by Pallugupta and set her new benchmark of 240 minutes of Bharatnatyam on skates.

Susravya said, "I had a goal of skating for over 12 hours. I stopped due to vomiting in the middle. However, I have broken the previous record and created a new record. I was working hard continuously for this achievement."

Sushravya began her remarkable marathon of Bharatanatyam on skates at 8 AM on December 12. Her goal was a 12-hour performance, but vomiting forced her to abandon midway. However, she entered her name in the Golden Book of World Records.

Mangaluru: In an extraordinary display of grace and endurance, Sushravya, a second-year B.Sc student at St. Agnes College, Mangaluru, completed a continuous four-hour Bharatanatyam performance on skates.

"It is difficult to do this for an hour," said Dr. Manish Vaishnoi, Asian Head of the Golden Book of World Records, who was present to symbolically honour her with a medal. "However, Susravya has skated for four hours. The feat she has achieved is extraordinary. Susravya has broken Pallugupta's record of 90 minutes," he said.

For Susravya, this achievement was the culmination of 14 years of rigorous skating practice under guru Suman Srikanth. She combined this with training in Indian classical dance, a segment in which she completed both junior and senior examinations.

Sushravya performed Bharatnatyam on skates for 240 minutes (ETV Bharat)

Her proud mother, Shashirekha S, said, "She has learned skating since 1st grade. That is why she has done Bharatanatyam through skating. What she has achieved is a matter of great pride."

Susravya’s college mates and faculty members, including the Principal Sister Dr. M. Venissa A.C., rallied behind her expressing pride that a student from the institute earned global recognition.

Sister Dr. M.Venissa A.C, said, "She showed a desire to make a melodious recording. We encouraged her. She had been practicing for the past week. Today also, she did it with enthusiasm. We are proud of her achievement.”

