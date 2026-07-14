ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Oncologist Becomes First From City To Complete English Channel Relay Swim

Mangaluru: Just three years after learning to swim, Mangaluru-based oncologist Dr Guruprasad Bhat has successfully completed the English Channel Relay, one of the world's toughest open-water swimming challenges. With this feat, he has become the first person from Mangaluru to complete the prestigious relay swim.

Dr Guruprasad participated in the relay event on July 3, swimming from Dover in England to the French coast. While the shortest distance across the English Channel is about 32 kilometres, powerful and unpredictable currents from the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea force swimmers to follow an "S"-shaped route, which extends the total distance to nearly 50–60 kilometres. His six-member team completed the crossing in approximately 13 hours.

"In the middle of the sea, land is visible on both sides, but it is difficult to know which direction leads to France. The currents keep changing, and if we slow down even slightly, there is a risk of drifting towards Belgium waters," Dr Guruprasad said.

He said the English Channel relay follows strict rules and that it requires swimmers to physically reach the French coastline. "During our relay, four teams participated. Only two completed the swim. One relay team drifted towards Belgium and was disqualified, while a solo swimmer had to withdraw because of rough sea conditions," he added.

Dr. Guruprasad's swimming journey began after he enrolled his son in swimming lessons. It was when his son discontinued the training midway, he decided to continue learning himself. That decision eventually led him to one of the world's most demanding endurance events.

Talking about the relay format, he said swimmers are not allowed to wear wetsuits and can use only swimming trunks, goggles, and a swim cap. They are also prohibited from touching the accompanying support boat. Every hour, one team member enters the water to continue the relay, while food and energy drinks are lowered to swimmers using bottles tied to ropes, which allow them to refuel without stopping.