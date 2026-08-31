ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Man Kills Elder Brother Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Arrested

Mangaluru: A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death following a dispute over a mobile phone near Bejai Kottar Cross in Mangaluru city on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Adiveppa, 40, a native of Bailahongala taluk in Belagavi district. The accused, his younger brother Raju, 36, has been arrested by the Urva police, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

According to police, the family, originally from Belagavi, was living in a rented house near Kottar Cross. Their mother ran a small shop to support the family, while both brothers worked as daily-wage labourers. Police said the brothers were addicted to alcohol.

The incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 11 PM on Sunday when the two brothers reportedly got into an argument over a mobile phone. The argument escalated, following which Raju allegedly attacked Adiveppa with a knife.