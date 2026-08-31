Mangaluru Man Kills Elder Brother Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Arrested
When their mother returned home after closing her shop, she found Adiveppa lying in a pool of blood.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Mangaluru: A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death following a dispute over a mobile phone near Bejai Kottar Cross in Mangaluru city on Sunday night, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Adiveppa, 40, a native of Bailahongala taluk in Belagavi district. The accused, his younger brother Raju, 36, has been arrested by the Urva police, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.
According to police, the family, originally from Belagavi, was living in a rented house near Kottar Cross. Their mother ran a small shop to support the family, while both brothers worked as daily-wage labourers. Police said the brothers were addicted to alcohol.
The incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 11 PM on Sunday when the two brothers reportedly got into an argument over a mobile phone. The argument escalated, following which Raju allegedly attacked Adiveppa with a knife.
When their mother returned home after closing her shop, she found Adiveppa lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Personnel from the Urva police station reached the scene, conducted an inspection and arrested Raju. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Sudheer Kumar Reddy said, "This incident happened due to an internal dispute in the family. The deceased's own brother is the accused in the case, and the police have already taken him into custody and are interrogating him."
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