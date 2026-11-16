300 Hours, 4,500 Songs: Konkani Singers Set Guinness World Record In Mangaluru
Over 6,780 singers across 42 communities joined Mangaluru’s uninterrupted Konkani music marathon, setting a Guinness World Record after 300 hours and 12 minutes.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Mangaluru (Karnataka): For Janet and her singing group from Attur, singing had largely meant performing in church. Then, six months ago, their music mentor, Joel Pereira, called with an invitation that left her both excited and anxious - would they prepare to take part in a Guinness World Record attempt?
On November 15, the group became part of a celebration that brought thousands of Konkani singers together in Mangaluru. At the city’s Town Hall, one group followed another, keeping the music going through mornings, afternoons and nights. When the final performance ended at 6.12 pm, the singing had continued for 300 hours and 12 minutes, with no song repeated, as per the organisers.
For Janet, the chance to sing on a stage of this scale was an unforgettable experience. She credited the cooperation of everyone in the Attur troupe for helping them become part of the record.
The event, ‘Konkani Nirontari – Sonsar Sorasori’, marked the 40th anniversary of Mandd Sobhann, an organisation working to preserve and promote Konkani language, literature and art. It also brought together people whose homes, faiths and musical experiences differed, but who shared an attachment to their mother tongue.
More than 6,780 singers participated in 300 groups, performing over 4,500 distinct Konkani songs. Each group took its turn on stage as the programme moved towards its target.
The marathon began at 6 am on November 3, following its inauguration by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. It continued for 12 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes before concluding on the evening of November 15.
The organisers said the event set a Guinness World Record for the “Longest Singing Marathon (Multiple Singers)”, surpassing an Ahmedabad event that had lasted 11 days, 11 hours and 11 minutes.
Roy Castelino, a patron of Mandd Sobhann and secretary of the reception committee, said Guinness World Records adjudicators were present at the venue and issued the official certificate after verifying the documentation.
For Castelino, however, the gathering’s achievement extended beyond the duration of the performances. Singers from 42 communities had come together on one platform, fulfilling the organisers’ aim of uniting Konkani-speaking people across geographical and religious boundaries.
Hindu, Muslim and Christian performers shared the stage. Participants represented communities including GSB, RSB, Kharvi, Kudmi, Siddhi, Navayath and Daldi Muslims, along with various Christian denominations.
There were 53 groups from Goa, besides teams from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Singers also travelled from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Qatar and Australia, making the gathering a meeting point for Konkani-speaking communities living far from one another.
Castelino said the convention coincided with both Mandd Sobhann’s 40th anniversary and the first death anniversary of its founder, Eric Ozario. Bringing these communities together through music, he said, was the event’s greatest success.
Behind the continuous performances were months of preparation. Father Alban D’Souza, rector of St. Lawrence Basilica in Attur, Karkala, said the team had worked diligently for three months to prepare for the programme.
The response, he said, exceeded their expectations. He saw particular value in the way a gathering devoted to Konkani had brought people together across caste and religious differences. Such events could also help younger generations, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, develop a closer connection with their language and culture.
For participants such as Janet, that connection was personal. An invitation that initially seemed daunting had taken her group beyond its familiar church setting and given its members a place in a much larger musical gathering.
Joachim Stany Alvares, president of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, also expressed pride in the achievement, saying he was delighted that a world record in Konkani singing had been established during his tenure.
Over nearly a fortnight, thousands of singers had taken their turn at the microphone. Some came from nearby towns, others from overseas. Together, they kept Konkani songs ringing through Mangaluru’s Town Hall until the final performance on Sunday evening.
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