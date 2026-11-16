ETV Bharat / state

300 Hours, 4,500 Songs: Konkani Singers Set Guinness World Record In Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka): For Janet and her singing group from Attur, singing had largely meant performing in church. Then, six months ago, their music mentor, Joel Pereira, called with an invitation that left her both excited and anxious - would they prepare to take part in a Guinness World Record attempt?

On November 15, the group became part of a celebration that brought thousands of Konkani singers together in Mangaluru. At the city’s Town Hall, one group followed another, keeping the music going through mornings, afternoons and nights. When the final performance ended at 6.12 pm, the singing had continued for 300 hours and 12 minutes, with no song repeated, as per the organisers.

For Janet, the chance to sing on a stage of this scale was an unforgettable experience. She credited the cooperation of everyone in the Attur troupe for helping them become part of the record.

Konkani Singing Marathon Unites 42 Communities, Sets Guinness World Record (ETV Bharat)

The event, ‘Konkani Nirontari – Sonsar Sorasori’, marked the 40th anniversary of Mandd Sobhann, an organisation working to preserve and promote Konkani language, literature and art. It also brought together people whose homes, faiths and musical experiences differed, but who shared an attachment to their mother tongue.

More than 6,780 singers participated in 300 groups, performing over 4,500 distinct Konkani songs. Each group took its turn on stage as the programme moved towards its target.

The marathon began at 6 am on November 3, following its inauguration by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. It continued for 12 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes before concluding on the evening of November 15.

The organisers said the event set a Guinness World Record for the “Longest Singing Marathon (Multiple Singers)”, surpassing an Ahmedabad event that had lasted 11 days, 11 hours and 11 minutes.

Roy Castelino, a patron of Mandd Sobhann and secretary of the reception committee, said Guinness World Records adjudicators were present at the venue and issued the official certificate after verifying the documentation.

For Castelino, however, the gathering’s achievement extended beyond the duration of the performances. Singers from 42 communities had come together on one platform, fulfilling the organisers’ aim of uniting Konkani-speaking people across geographical and religious boundaries.