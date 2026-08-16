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Mangaluru KFC Outlet Temporarily Shut After Customer Complains, Samples Sent For Testing

A customer complained that a chicken ordered online smelled foul and was spoiled.

Mangaluru KFC Outlet Temporarily Shut After Customer Complains, Samples Sent For Testing
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mangaluru: A KFC outlet on K S Rao Road in Mangaluru has been temporarily shut till Sunday after it was raided following a customer's complaint alleging that an online order contained spoiled and foul-smelling chicken, Dakshina Kannada District Food Safety Officer Praveen Kumar CH said.

The Food Safety and Quality Authority officials in Dakshina Kannada conducted a raid at the KFC outlet on Saturday. "A team of officials thoroughly inspected the KFC outlet's kitchen, cold storage, deep freezer and the quality of the oil used for cooking. After this, the outlet was closed for Saturday and Sunday," the officer said.

Mangaluru KFC Outlet Temporarily Shut After Customer Complains, Samples Sent For Testing
Dakshina Kannada District Food Safety Designated Officer Praveen Kumar CH (ETV Bharat)

According to Kumar, the old stock has been seized and instructions have been given to remove the remaining ingredients before cleaning the entire kitchen. A case will be registered in the Additional District Collector (ADC) court on Monday. The ADC court will decide whether to allow the outlet to reopen or the next step regarding its operations, he added.

Samples of various chicken dishes and oil have been collected from the outlet and sent to the laboratory for testing. "It will take a few days for the test report to come from the laboratory. Action has been taken on the basis of apparent violations of rules and lack of hygiene," Kumar said.

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TAGGED:

FOOD SAFETY
MANGALURU KFC OUTLET
KFC
DAKSHINA KANNADA FOOD SAFETY
MANGALURU KFC OUTLET SHUT

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