ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru KFC Outlet Temporarily Shut After Customer Complains, Samples Sent For Testing

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Mangaluru: A KFC outlet on K S Rao Road in Mangaluru has been temporarily shut till Sunday after it was raided following a customer's complaint alleging that an online order contained spoiled and foul-smelling chicken, Dakshina Kannada District Food Safety Officer Praveen Kumar CH said. The Food Safety and Quality Authority officials in Dakshina Kannada conducted a raid at the KFC outlet on Saturday. "A team of officials thoroughly inspected the KFC outlet's kitchen, cold storage, deep freezer and the quality of the oil used for cooking. After this, the outlet was closed for Saturday and Sunday," the officer said.