Mangaluru Double Murder Case: Dandupalya Gang Member Arrested After 29 years

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested a key accused linked to the notorious Dandupalya gang, who had been absconding for nearly 29 years in connection with a 1997 double murder and robbery case, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumanthappa, (55), a native of Dandupalya village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City said Hanuma was apprehended by a special team of the Urwa police from Madanapalle in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, where he had been residing under an assumed identity, police said.