ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Via Fake SIR App

Mangaluru: Cyber fraudsters have duped a senior citizen of Rs 6,82,082 from his bank account by downloading a fake app (APK file) on his mobile in the name of the Special Revision of Voters List (SIR) process.

The incident came to light after a case was registered against unidentified cyber criminals at the Mangalore East (Kadri) police station on the complaint of a 71-year-old man who was cheated.

On July 17, when the complainant was at home, he received a message on his mobile saying that there was a mismatch in the information in the SIR verification. Immediately, a message was received on his mobile saying that he should contact the number 8638932992. Believing this, the complainant sent a message to that number on July 18 through WhatsApp. He received a reply that the person would contact him within 48 hours.

On July 20, 2026, at around 5:30 PM, a link https://online-voters-verification-web.app/verify was sent to the complainant's WhatsApp from the number +91 9101633409. Later, an unknown person called him on WhatsApp and said that the information in the complainant’s SIR verification was incorrect. He had obtained personal and document details from him on the pretext of updating the information.