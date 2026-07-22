Mangaluru Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Via Fake SIR App
A case was registered against unidentified cyber criminals at the Mangalore East (Kadri) police station on the complaint of a 71-year-old man who was cheated.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Mangaluru: Cyber fraudsters have duped a senior citizen of Rs 6,82,082 from his bank account by downloading a fake app (APK file) on his mobile in the name of the Special Revision of Voters List (SIR) process.
The incident came to light after a case was registered against unidentified cyber criminals at the Mangalore East (Kadri) police station on the complaint of a 71-year-old man who was cheated.
On July 17, when the complainant was at home, he received a message on his mobile saying that there was a mismatch in the information in the SIR verification. Immediately, a message was received on his mobile saying that he should contact the number 8638932992. Believing this, the complainant sent a message to that number on July 18 through WhatsApp. He received a reply that the person would contact him within 48 hours.
On July 20, 2026, at around 5:30 PM, a link https://online-voters-verification-web.app/verify was sent to the complainant's WhatsApp from the number +91 9101633409. Later, an unknown person called him on WhatsApp and said that the information in the complainant’s SIR verification was incorrect. He had obtained personal and document details from him on the pretext of updating the information.
Mobile hacked through APK file
The fraudster had asked to pay only Rs 5 as verification fee through the link sent on the pretext of updating the information. When the complainant tried to pay, the money could not be paid due to technical difficulties. Immediately, the fraudster sent a new 'APK file' on WhatsApp and asked to download it on the mobile. As soon as the complainant downloaded the APK file, his mobile phone automatically turned off.
Rs 6.82 lakh deducted from bank account
The next day, i.e. on July 21, at 5:30 am, the complainant woke up and found that his mobile was not turned on. Suspicious of this, he checked his HDFC Bank Kadri branch account and the truth came out. It was found that a total of Rs 6,82,082 was withdrawn from his bank account in stages on July 20 and 21. He has filed a complaint with the Kadri police station demanding appropriate legal action against the unknown cyber fraudster.