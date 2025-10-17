ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Couple's Heartwarming Journey To Honour War Heroes And Bring Comfort To Grieving Kin

Mangaluru: A couple from Mangaluru has taken up a deeply emotional mission — to visit and console the families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Their initiative, called ‘Veera Yatre’ (Journey of the Brave), aims to reach out to the families of martyrs across India and reassure them that the country stands with them in their loss and pride. Dr. Sindhu Prashanth, an Ayurvedic doctor originally from Hassan, and her husband Prashanth Bhat, an employee at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) from Vittla in Dakshina Kannada, have been traveling for several years to meet and support the families of martyred soldiers. “The sacrifice of our soldiers can never be repaid,” says Dr. Sindhu. “But if we can make their families feel that they are not alone, that their loved ones are remembered, it becomes a true tribute to the heroes.” Veera Yatre — A Journey of Compassion and Courage

The couple’s travels have taken them to different corners of India — from Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and beyond. They have personally visited over 30 families of fallen soldiers and remain in regular touch with more than 100 families.



Their initiative also ties into the KnowYourHeroes campaign, launched under the guidance of Jammu-based social worker Vikas Manwas, which seeks to bring to light the untold stories of soldiers’ sacrifices.



Supporting them in this journey is Sindhu’s brother, engineer Rohit Naag, along with many like-minded individuals from different states who have joined the movement.



Veeragathe: Stories of Fifty Bravehearts



As part of this noble journey, Dr. Sindhu and Prashanth have authored a book titled ‘Veeragathe’, which compiles the stories of 50 brave soldiers and their families. The book highlights their acts of bravery, the pain of loss, and the strength of those left behind.



During their visits, the couple has witnessed moments that have moved them deeply.

In one instance, when they met the family of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Sudhir Walia in Himachal Pradesh, they were shown a box containing his belongings. Inside it, the family had preserved a rakhi that his sister used to send him every year — a token of love that Major Walia had treasured until his last day.



In another encounter, they met the father of a young soldier who had recently joined the army but was killed in an encounter in Pathankot. When the family received a posthumous gallantry award, the father had placed the bullet that struck his son’s chest next to the medal. “This bullet is proof of my son’s courage,” he told them — a moment that stayed etched in the couple’s hearts forever.



Inspiration from childhood



Dr. Sindhu’s fascination with soldiers and their stories began in her early childhood. “From the time I was three, my parents would tell me stories of courage and sacrifice. During the Kargil War, I truly understood what those stories meant. That’s when this journey began,” she recalls.



Her husband, Prashanth, adds, “Every time we visit a martyr’s home, we see parents reliving memories of their lost sons. We have witnessed moments of immense grief, but also incredible pride and strength.”



Through Veera Yatre, the couple hopes to inspire others to recognize the human stories behind the uniforms — stories of courage, sacrifice, and love that define the spirit of the nation.