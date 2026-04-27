ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Cooker Bomb Blast: NIA Court Sentences Mohammad Shariq To 10 Years RI

Bengaluru: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced terror accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Mangaluru cooker blast case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on Shariq for the blast that occurred around three years back.

On November 19, 2022, at around 4:40 pm, Shariq was travelling in an auto-rickshaw under Kankanady police station in Mangaluru when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded. Along with the convict, the auto-rickshaw driver Purushottam Poojary was critically injured in the blast. The police, which had registered a case in this regard, arrested Shariq.

The NIA later registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Shariq in the wake of his links with ISIS and conducted an investigation. Shariq confessed to the crime during the trial. A native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, Shariq was inspired by ISIS and SIMI terrorist organizations.

He was a member of the Shivamogga ISIS module and was accused in the 2020 Mangaluru graffiti and experimental bomb blast cases on the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga. During interrogation, initially he said that he was innocent. Later, in December 2025, he filed a confessional application in the court.