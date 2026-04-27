Mangaluru Cooker Bomb Blast: NIA Court Sentences Mohammad Shariq To 10 Years RI
Mohammad Shariq, a resident of Shivamogga, was inspired by ISIS and SIMI and had confessed to the crime in court.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced terror accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Mangaluru cooker blast case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on Shariq for the blast that occurred around three years back.
On November 19, 2022, at around 4:40 pm, Shariq was travelling in an auto-rickshaw under Kankanady police station in Mangaluru when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded. Along with the convict, the auto-rickshaw driver Purushottam Poojary was critically injured in the blast. The police, which had registered a case in this regard, arrested Shariq.
The NIA later registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Shariq in the wake of his links with ISIS and conducted an investigation. Shariq confessed to the crime during the trial. A native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, Shariq was inspired by ISIS and SIMI terrorist organizations.
He was a member of the Shivamogga ISIS module and was accused in the 2020 Mangaluru graffiti and experimental bomb blast cases on the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga. During interrogation, initially he said that he was innocent. Later, in December 2025, he filed a confessional application in the court.
"The allegations made by the NIA investigators in the chargesheet against me are true, and I caused the explosion by placing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a cooker. I now regret it. I am involved in the act. I have a four-year-old daughter and I am the only one taking care of my family, so I request for a lesser sentence,'' Shariq stated in his confessional application under Section 229 of the CrPC.
The court accepted his plea and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under sections of the IPC and UAPA Acts. Shariq, who has been in jail since 2022, has already served three-and-a-half years. He has to serve the remaining seven-and-a-half years in jail.
The suspected terrorists were planning to explode bombs in temples in South India, including Dharmasthala and Kadri Manjunatha temples. As part of the plan, the timer was fixed by placing an ELD in the cooker. Instead of fixing it for 90 minutes, it was incorrectly set for nine minutes, which led to the explosion in the middle of the way while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The second accused in the case, Syed Yasin, was arrested for supplying the necessary equipment for making bombs.
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