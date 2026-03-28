Mangaluru Cooker Blast Case: NIA Court Accepts Mohammed Shariq’s Guilty Plea
Shariq, who is in judicial custody, confessed that he carried out the explosion that took place on the outskirts of Mangaluru in November 2022.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: A special NIA court on Saturday accepted the guilty plea of Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case, after three months of hearing.
Shariq is currently in judicial custody. He confessed in court that he carried out the explosion that took place on the outskirts of Mangaluru in November 2022.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet in 2024 against Shariq and co-accused Syed Yasin, who supplied the material to make the explosive. While earlier Shariq had denied the charges, in December 2025, he submitted a guilty plea and admitted that the allegations made by the NIA were true.
Shariq, in his plea, mentioned that he had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a cooker and set the timing to nine minutes instead of ninety. He requested the court to take action against him as per the law.
On November 19, 2022, at around 4:40 pm, an IED exploded inside an autorickshaw in the Kankanady police station limits of Mangaluru. Both Shariq and the auto driver sustained serious injuries in the blast. Police initially registered the case; however, the NIA took over the investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Shariq, who is a native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, is allegedly linked to an ISIS-inspired module. He is also an accused of the wall-writing incidents in Mangaluru in 2020, and an experimental blast at Tunga River in Shivamogga.
Investigators revealed that the accused were allegedly planning to carry out bomb attacks at temples in South India, including the Manjunatha Temple in Dharmasthala and locations in Kadri, Karnataka.
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