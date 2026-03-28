ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Cooker Blast Case: NIA Court Accepts Mohammed Shariq’s Guilty Plea

Bengaluru: A special NIA court on Saturday accepted the guilty plea of Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case, after three months of hearing.

Shariq is currently in judicial custody. He confessed in court that he carried out the explosion that took place on the outskirts of Mangaluru in November 2022.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet in 2024 against Shariq and co-accused Syed Yasin, who supplied the material to make the explosive. While earlier Shariq had denied the charges, in December 2025, he submitted a guilty plea and admitted that the allegations made by the NIA were true.

Shariq, in his plea, mentioned that he had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a cooker and set the timing to nine minutes instead of ninety. He requested the court to take action against him as per the law.