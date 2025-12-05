Mangaluru Bank Manager's Timely Alert Saves Elderly Couple From Losing Rs 84 Lakh To Fraudsters
A bank manager in Mangaluru helped prevent a cyber fraud and saved an elderly couple from losing Rs 84 lakh of their hard-earned money.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 9:21 AM IST
Mangaluru: Thanks to the timely intervention of a bank manager in Kinnigoli here in Karnataka, an elderly couple "digitally arrested" by scamsters was saved from losing Rs 84 lakh of their life savings.
Earlier this week on Monday (December 1), cyber fraudsters, posing as officials from Uttar Pradesh CID, contacted the elderly couple on WhatsApp. As per the allegations of the couple, the scammers falsely claimed that they were involved in a Rs six crore fraud case and that a fraud case has been registered against them. They then suggested the couple to transfer the money from their bank account for an investigation.
Frightened, the couple went to Canara Bank in Kinnigoli to transfer Rs 84 lakh to an account provided by the scammers. When Royston, the branch manager, asked about the purpose of transferring such a huge amount, the couple could not give a clear answer. Growing suspicious, he refused to process the transaction and alerted Yashwanth Kumar, a police staff near Kinnigoli, and Kishora, a police station intelligence staff.
Receiving information, officials from Mulki police station visited the couple's house and examined their mobile phones. They confirmed that the couple was trapped in a digital-arrest scam. Police immediately informed the bank manager not to allow the transfer, consequently preventing the loss.
Speaking on the matter, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said, "The fraudsters had digitally arrested the elderly couple for many days and asked them to transfer the money in their FD account to their account. However, the bank manager informed the beat police. Police immediately went to the house and informed the couple that the fraud had been averted."
Mulki police is currently investigating the matter.
