ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Bank Manager's Timely Alert Saves Elderly Couple From Losing Rs 84 Lakh To Fraudsters

Mangaluru: Thanks to the timely intervention of a bank manager in Kinnigoli here in Karnataka, an elderly couple "digitally arrested" by scamsters was saved from losing Rs 84 lakh of their life savings.

Earlier this week on Monday (December 1), cyber fraudsters, posing as officials from Uttar Pradesh CID, contacted the elderly couple on WhatsApp. As per the allegations of the couple, the scammers falsely claimed that they were involved in a Rs six crore fraud case and that a fraud case has been registered against them. They then suggested the couple to transfer the money from their bank account for an investigation.

Frightened, the couple went to Canara Bank in Kinnigoli to transfer Rs 84 lakh to an account provided by the scammers. When Royston, the branch manager, asked about the purpose of transferring such a huge amount, the couple could not give a clear answer. Growing suspicious, he refused to process the transaction and alerted Yashwanth Kumar, a police staff near Kinnigoli, and Kishora, a police station intelligence staff.

Receiving information, officials from Mulki police station visited the couple's house and examined their mobile phones. They confirmed that the couple was trapped in a digital-arrest scam. Police immediately informed the bank manager not to allow the transfer, consequently preventing the loss.