ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru: 11 More Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Fresh Crackdown On Illegal Migrants

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police have identified 11 more Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying in the country illegally, taking the total number of detainees to 19, officials said on Monday.

According to information shared by the police, the authorities have intensified checks amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Officers from the Urva police station conducted operations in different parts of the city, targeting suspected undocumented migrants working at construction sites.

In the first incident near Kuntikana, three individuals were taken into custody after verification revealed they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police said the trio had been hiding in Mangaluru for the past two months, posing as construction labourers.

In a separate operation at Kodikal, police inspected a large apartment construction site and detained eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals for questioning. One worker reportedly fled during the raid. Officials are scrutinising their documents and nationality claims. A group of North Indian workers was also present at the site.

Preliminary investigations suggest the migrants entered India illegally through the Murshidabad sector in West Bengal and later obtained fake documents to settle in Mangaluru. This latest action comes days after Surathkal police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals from another construction site.