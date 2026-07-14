Mangaluru: 11 More Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Fresh Crackdown On Illegal Migrants
Officers from the Urva police station conducted operations in different parts of the city, targeting suspected undocumented migrants working at construction sites.
By PTI
Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police have identified 11 more Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying in the country illegally, taking the total number of detainees to 19, officials said on Monday.
According to information shared by the police, the authorities have intensified checks amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Officers from the Urva police station conducted operations in different parts of the city, targeting suspected undocumented migrants working at construction sites.
In the first incident near Kuntikana, three individuals were taken into custody after verification revealed they were Bangladeshi nationals. Police said the trio had been hiding in Mangaluru for the past two months, posing as construction labourers.
In a separate operation at Kodikal, police inspected a large apartment construction site and detained eight suspected Bangladeshi nationals for questioning. One worker reportedly fled during the raid. Officials are scrutinising their documents and nationality claims. A group of North Indian workers was also present at the site.
Preliminary investigations suggest the migrants entered India illegally through the Murshidabad sector in West Bengal and later obtained fake documents to settle in Mangaluru. This latest action comes days after Surathkal police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals from another construction site.
Those individuals are being processed for deportation under the orders of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Local police have appealed to the public to share information about suspected illegal immigrants.
Those detained on Monday include Mohammad Kausar Ali (21) and Mohammad Nur Amin (34), both residents of Kana Para Village, Ashariadaha Post-6290, Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh, police officials said.
Other people detained on Monday include Mohammad Nahidul Islam (22), Mohammad Humayon Kobir (22) and Mohammad Romjan Ali (23) are all residents of Hanmantanagar Village, Ashariadaha Post-6290, Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh.
Mohammad Abdul Rahaman Royel (19) is a resident of Char Ashariadaha Village, Ashariadaha Post-6290, Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh, while Mohammad Noyan (24) hails from Char Kanapara Village, Ashariadaha Post-6290, Godagari Upazila, Rajshahi District, Bangladesh were also detained on Monday. Four others detained are minors, the police said.
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