Mandi Woman Cheated Of Rs 15.50 Lakh After ‘Digital Arrest’
The accused posed as officials of the Police, CBI and RBI to repeatedly intimidate the victim and threatened to kidnap and harm her family
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Mandi: In a case of cybercrime that has come to light from Dharampur in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh, a woman was allegedly duped of Rs 15.50 lakh after being kept under a 'digital arrest' for over a month and threatened with a money laundering case. The accused posed as officials of the Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to repeatedly intimidate the victim while threatening to kidnap and harm her husband and son.
Sources disclosed that the victim first received a call on August 15, where the caller identified herself as a Delhi Police officer and said that a case had been registered against her. He arranged for a video call where a man in uniform interacted with her, leading the woman to believe the person on the other end was indeed a Police officer.
She was instructed not to inform any of her family members, relatives or bank officials about the matter and claimed that her bank accounts along with relevant documents were being investigated by the RBI. She was asked to transfer money to an account and was told that the entire amount would be returned once the investigation was complete and the documents were submitted to the court.
The victim told the Police that the cyber criminals kept her under surveillance for over a month continuously subjecting her to psychological pressure through phone and video calls. Threatened with legal action, arrest and harm to her family, she was so terrified that she transferred her savings to the accounts provided by the accused.
In her complaint, the woman stated that fearing threats from cybercriminals, she transferred a total of Rs 15.50 lakh to the accounts of fraudsters in two separate transactions. She later became suspicious and finally told her family about the incident.
The family supported her and the matter was reported to the police and a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station. Mandi’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said, "The Police are now investigating the bank accounts, mobile numbers and other means used in the fraud. Cybercriminals often put people under psychological pressure by threatening legal action and arrest. People are urged not to share their banking information, one-time passwords (OTPs) or fund details with strangers. If someone calls posing as a Police, CBI, RBI or other government agency official and asks for a money transfer, verify their authenticity first."
He added, "If you are a victim of cyber fraud or suspect a fraud, immediately lodge a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930. A timely complaint can increase the chances of preventing fraud or recovering the amount."
The Police have been appealing to the people that no government investigative agency places a person under house arrest through a phone or video call. Instead of panicking about such calls, the people should immediately inform their family and contact the Police.