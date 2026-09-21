ETV Bharat / state

Mandi Woman Cheated Of Rs 15.50 Lakh After ‘Digital Arrest’

Mandi: In a case of cybercrime that has come to light from Dharampur in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh, a woman was allegedly duped of Rs 15.50 lakh after being kept under a 'digital arrest' for over a month and threatened with a money laundering case. The accused posed as officials of the Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to repeatedly intimidate the victim while threatening to kidnap and harm her husband and son.

Sources disclosed that the victim first received a call on August 15, where the caller identified herself as a Delhi Police officer and said that a case had been registered against her. He arranged for a video call where a man in uniform interacted with her, leading the woman to believe the person on the other end was indeed a Police officer.

She was instructed not to inform any of her family members, relatives or bank officials about the matter and claimed that her bank accounts along with relevant documents were being investigated by the RBI. She was asked to transfer money to an account and was told that the entire amount would be returned once the investigation was complete and the documents were submitted to the court.

The victim told the Police that the cyber criminals kept her under surveillance for over a month continuously subjecting her to psychological pressure through phone and video calls. Threatened with legal action, arrest and harm to her family, she was so terrified that she transferred her savings to the accounts provided by the accused.