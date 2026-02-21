ETV Bharat / state

International Cultural Parade Lights Up Mandi At 500-Year-Old Mahashivratri Festival

The international artists presented captivating folk performances. The Argentinian troupe enthralled audiences with a thrilling fire dance, while performers from Russia showcased an LED dance performance, a mix of modernity and tradition.

Deputy Commissioner Apurva Devgan said that 11 international troupes participated in the parade. Artists from Argentina, France, the United States, two teams from Sri Lanka, Russia, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Cambodia and Venezuela took part. A combined African contingent represented Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Cameroon and South Africa.

The parade began with the Indian tricolour leading the procession, followed by artists from India and abroad dressed in traditional attire, showcasing their respective cultural traditions. The Home Guards band performed at the end of the procession.

Mandi: A total of 35 cultural troupes participated in the spectacular Cultural Parade as part of the International Mahashivratri Festival 2026 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur flagged off the procession from the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex. The parade passed through the Seri stage and culminated at the Indira Market complex, where large crowds lined both sides of the route to witness and welcome the colourful cultural tableaux.

Teams from 11 Countries, Participate in the Cultural Parade at Mandi International Shivratri Festival (ETV Bharat)

Seven national troupes from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur and two teams from Punjab also participated. Cultural groups from seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, presented their folk traditions. Five local troupes from Mandi district added to the grandeur of the event.

Women from self-help groups drew special attention with their traditional 'Mandav' performance. The Deputy Commissioner said that the Mandi Shivratri festival has entered its 500th year, and that broader participation from countries around the world will further elevate the parade's global stature.

Priest Harsh Kumar of the Madhav Rai Temple said the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments and devotional chants make the entire town sway with devotion. He highlighted the historical ties between the festival and the erstwhile royal family of Mandi. He said, the festival is a cultural identity of Himachal Pradesh.

"The festival represents a living heritage where faith, history and folk culture coexist," he said.

Historian Dinesh Dharmapal explained that Mandi, often referred to as 'Chhoti Kashi', has long been considered a sacred land of Lord Shiva. According to one belief, the festival began in the 16th century after the construction of the Bhootnath Temple. Another legend suggests that the celebrations started after a victory in battle by Raja Ishwari Sen of the Mandi princely state and later evolved into a grand festival. During the reigns of Raja Ban Sen and Raja Suraj Sen, the festival took on an organised form and received royal patronage.

Rohit Thakur said the International Mahashivratri Festival is not only a celebration of faith but also a symbol of cultural unity and global brotherhood. He added that participation from various countries and states strengthens Himachal’s tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and gives Mandi a new identity on the world stage.