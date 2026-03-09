ETV Bharat / state

Mandeep Arora Of Kurukshetra Is Bringing School Dropouts Back To Books : The Vidya Mandir Mission

Kurukshetra: The story of Kurukshetra’s Mandeep Arora is, indeed, an inspiration at a time when people are caught up in the race for material comforts and corporate careers. Mandeep Arora has set a remarkable precedent by taking up humanity and education as a top-most priority.

Mandeep gave up a lucrative job to undertake a mission of educating children from underprivileged families. She previously held a position at a prestigious institution like DPS. Leaving the job at such a renowned school is no easy feat. However, she prioritised the future of children living in slums over her own career. She is not only experienced but also highly academically qualified.

Having qualified for both the HTET and CTET examinations —twice each —stands as a testament to her capabilities. Yet, she pursued such a high level of education with a specific purpose: to acquire the skills necessary to provide quality education herself and, in doing so, shape a better future for underprivileged children.

Mandeep recounted that her initial efforts to teach the underprivileged began under a flyover. She hails from a well-to-do family. She struggled under the flyover here for several years, before deciding to transform her own home into a 'Vidya Mandir'. She decided to convert her own luxurious residence into a sanctuary for learning. She invited underprivileged children to her own opulent home in the evenings to tutor them, ensuring they perform well in their studies and become self-reliant in the future.

The hard work that Mandeep does is tangible in the results on the ground. One student is currently employed at a post office while simultaneously preparing for the Union Public Service Commission examinations. Another student is pursuing her education at a prestigious institution like the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula. This serves as proof that, given the right guidance, the potential of children from slum areas can truly soar to new heights.