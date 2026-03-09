Mandeep Arora Of Kurukshetra Is Bringing School Dropouts Back To Books : The Vidya Mandir Mission
Mandeep Arora held a position at a prestigious institution like DPS, but she left to teach children living in slums.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Kurukshetra: The story of Kurukshetra’s Mandeep Arora is, indeed, an inspiration at a time when people are caught up in the race for material comforts and corporate careers. Mandeep Arora has set a remarkable precedent by taking up humanity and education as a top-most priority.
Mandeep gave up a lucrative job to undertake a mission of educating children from underprivileged families. She previously held a position at a prestigious institution like DPS. Leaving the job at such a renowned school is no easy feat. However, she prioritised the future of children living in slums over her own career. She is not only experienced but also highly academically qualified.
Having qualified for both the HTET and CTET examinations —twice each —stands as a testament to her capabilities. Yet, she pursued such a high level of education with a specific purpose: to acquire the skills necessary to provide quality education herself and, in doing so, shape a better future for underprivileged children.
Mandeep recounted that her initial efforts to teach the underprivileged began under a flyover. She hails from a well-to-do family. She struggled under the flyover here for several years, before deciding to transform her own home into a 'Vidya Mandir'. She decided to convert her own luxurious residence into a sanctuary for learning. She invited underprivileged children to her own opulent home in the evenings to tutor them, ensuring they perform well in their studies and become self-reliant in the future.
The hard work that Mandeep does is tangible in the results on the ground. One student is currently employed at a post office while simultaneously preparing for the Union Public Service Commission examinations. Another student is pursuing her education at a prestigious institution like the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula. This serves as proof that, given the right guidance, the potential of children from slum areas can truly soar to new heights.
Shruti, a social worker collaborating with Mandeep Arora, said, "Mandeep Mam is doing excellent work." Shruti herself is a student of Mass Communication; she holds both a Master's degree and a B.Ed. qualification. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Mandeep, working in tandem to brighten the future of these underprivileged children.
She stated that, to date, they have provided education to approximately 200 children. They teach students ranging from the third to the tenth grade. The majority of these children are the offspring of migrant labourers residing in slum areas.
Shruti explained that they periodically provide the children with stationery, footwear, textbooks and school uniforms. To cover the costs of these supplies, their volunteers personally arrange the necessary funds. Besides, Mandeep and Shruti are also focusing their efforts on children who have dropped out of school. By accessing records of students who have left government schools, they are actively working to facilitate their re-enrolment and bring them back into the educational fold.
Anamika, a student attending tuition classes with Mandeep, shared that she is a ninth-grade student hailing from an underprivileged family—a background where pursuing an education was difficult. She noted that her family could never have contemplated providing private tuition.
"However, Mandeep mam has given us the opportunity to obtain tuition classes. In addition to academic instruction, she also periodically teaches us sports and yoga," said Anamika.
