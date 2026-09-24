Mandatory Public School Bill Violates Fundamental Rights, Says Jammu Kashmir Minister
The Jammu Kashmir assembly rejected a bill that sought to mandate government employees to enroll their children exclusively in public schools, citing rights violations.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday rejected a private member's bill that sought to legally mandate all government employees to enroll their children in state-run educational institutions.
The bill was moved by Independent legislator from north Kashmir’s Langate constituency Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, seeking “to make it obligatory for the Public Men and Public Servants to educate their children in Government educational institutions and for matters connected therewith or incidental” as Private Members Bill.
However, it was rejected by the legislature, with the Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo saying that the government cannot compel children to enroll in government schools only as it violates their fundamental right to education.
Itoo said that the infrastructure had improved in the past several years, and enrollment had also increased. “If the members make efforts to help in increasing enrollment by convincing parents and children for government schools, we will appreciate that. But we can’t force children to enroll in government schools,” she said, urging the legislator to withdraw the bill.
However, the MLA didn’t withdraw the bill, and it was put to a voice vote and was rejected.
The assembly today held its third sitting after resuming the proceedings. Five Calling Attention Motions and 35 Private Members Bills were listed for business. But, only a few bills were moved in the House. The assembly also passed a resolution regarding the exemption of teachers from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).
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