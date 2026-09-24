ETV Bharat / state

Mandatory Public School Bill Violates Fundamental Rights, Says Jammu Kashmir Minister

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday rejected a private member's bill that sought to legally mandate all government employees to enroll their children in state-run educational institutions.

The bill was moved by Independent legislator from north Kashmir’s Langate constituency Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, seeking “to make it obligatory for the Public Men and Public Servants to educate their children in Government educational institutions and for matters connected therewith or incidental” as Private Members Bill.

However, it was rejected by the legislature, with the Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo saying that the government cannot compel children to enroll in government schools only as it violates their fundamental right to education.