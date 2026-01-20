ETV Bharat / state

Manali Villagers Widen Road For Rs 23 Lakh, Half The Government's Estimated Cost; Set Example Of Community Development

Kullu: In a striking example of community-driven development, villagers in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have restored and widened a crucial road for just Rs 23 lakh, almost half of the Rs 45 lakh estimated by the Public Works Department (PWD). The project, completed through mutual cooperation, local funding and land donation, has raised serious questions about government delays.

The road stretches nearly five kilometres from Nehru Kund to Palchan in Manali, a major tourist destination. It passes through the Burua and Shanag panchayats. For years, residents of both panchayats struggled with a narrow stretch of road, particularly a 100 to 150-metre portion near the Nehru Kund bridge. This section frequently causes long traffic jams, especially during the peak tourist season and the apple harvesting period, when vehicular movement increases sharply.

Despite repeated demands from villagers to widen the road, the administration and government departments failed to act. While files were moved from one office to another, the problem on the ground remained unresolved.

Last year, the PWD prepared an estimate of Rs 45 lakh for the road development. However, the proposal did not receive approval and remained stuck in official files for months. Frustrated by the delay and lack of action, local residents decided not to wait any longer. They formed the North Manali Development Committee and took responsibility for the work themselves.

Through collective effort, the villagers widened the problematic stretch of road to around 20 to 25 feet. Retaining walls were constructed on both sides, ensuring safety and durability. The work was completed at a total cost of Rs 23 lakh, all of which was raised locally.

The committee consulted residents of both Burua and Shanag panchayats. Local shopkeepers, tourism-related businesses, and other private firms extended financial and material support. Two villagers, Gupt Ram and Tenzin, donated land, making the widening possible.