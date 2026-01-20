Manali Villagers Widen Road For Rs 23 Lakh, Half The Government's Estimated Cost; Set Example Of Community Development
Frustrated by Government delays, locals formed a committee, widened a 150-metre stretch, easing traffic jams during tourist season.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Kullu: In a striking example of community-driven development, villagers in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have restored and widened a crucial road for just Rs 23 lakh, almost half of the Rs 45 lakh estimated by the Public Works Department (PWD). The project, completed through mutual cooperation, local funding and land donation, has raised serious questions about government delays.
The road stretches nearly five kilometres from Nehru Kund to Palchan in Manali, a major tourist destination. It passes through the Burua and Shanag panchayats. For years, residents of both panchayats struggled with a narrow stretch of road, particularly a 100 to 150-metre portion near the Nehru Kund bridge. This section frequently causes long traffic jams, especially during the peak tourist season and the apple harvesting period, when vehicular movement increases sharply.
Despite repeated demands from villagers to widen the road, the administration and government departments failed to act. While files were moved from one office to another, the problem on the ground remained unresolved.
Last year, the PWD prepared an estimate of Rs 45 lakh for the road development. However, the proposal did not receive approval and remained stuck in official files for months. Frustrated by the delay and lack of action, local residents decided not to wait any longer. They formed the North Manali Development Committee and took responsibility for the work themselves.
Through collective effort, the villagers widened the problematic stretch of road to around 20 to 25 feet. Retaining walls were constructed on both sides, ensuring safety and durability. The work was completed at a total cost of Rs 23 lakh, all of which was raised locally.
The committee consulted residents of both Burua and Shanag panchayats. Local shopkeepers, tourism-related businesses, and other private firms extended financial and material support. Two villagers, Gupt Ram and Tenzin, donated land, making the widening possible.
Tenzin, who gave his land for the project, said that the narrow road has caused severe problems for both locals and tourists. "During summer, traffic jams would last for hours. Now the road is wider, and vehicles move smoothly. This will help tourists and ensure villagers do not face difficulties during the apple season," he added.
Ved Ram Thakur, president of the North Manali Development Committee, highlighted the role of community participation. "Without the land donation by Gupt Ram and Tenzin, this project would not have been possible. Villagers themselves collected funds, and the entire work was completed with Rs 23 lakh," he said.
Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaud also contributed Rs 1 lakh towards the project. The Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Raman Kumar Sharma, and the PWD provided administrative and technical support. Several local unions and tourism stakeholders also played a role in completing the work. The widened road was inaugurated on Sunday.
MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaud said the project would provide relief to thousands of people. He added that the committee's work would be discussed with the state government, and any future assistance required would be provided promptly.
Meanwhile, Anup Ram, Executive Engineer of the PWD in Manali, said that the department had prepared an estimate and sent it to senior officials for approval. He added that other development works linked to the road would be completed soon.
Also Read
Watch | Months After Monsoon Disaster, Stranded Car Carried On Shoulders In Kullu