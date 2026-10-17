Tea Estates Managers Arrested In Bengal For Non-Payment Of Puja Bonus To Workers
The workers are protesting against the non-payment of 20% Durga Puja bonus while alleging that a portion of last year’s bonus also remains unpaid.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Alipurduar: Police have arrested managers of five tea gardens in the Dooars region of northern West Bengal following allegations of failure to pay a 20% bonus ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.
With the deadline for the payment of bonus to tea garden workers in North Bengal having passed, the failure to disburse funds in several gardens has sparked widespread anger among the workforce.
Driven by this frustration, workers have engaged in protests including gherao of Police Stations and road blockades. The situation became particularly tense in Madarihat of Alipurduar, where workers from the Huntapara, Dhumchipara and Gergenda tea gardens started a protest.
Upon hearing their grievances, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bishal Lama, arrived at the scene and ordered strict action. Subsequently, the Police arrested the managers of the five tea gardens.
The Labour Department had issued a directive requiring tea gardens in North Bengal to pay a 20% Puja bonus while setting a deadline of October 5. While most tea gardens have complied, it is alleged that bonuses remain unpaid in several gardens across the Dooars. In some instances, workers have not received this year’s bonus, while in others a portion of last year’s bonus remains outstanding.
Unable to secure the funds needed to manage their households ahead of the festive season, the workers took to the path of agitation.
In Malbazar subdivision of Jalpaiguri district, discontent over bonus payments has also been simmering for several days at Kilkot and Bagrakot tea gardens. Meanwhile, in Alipurduar district, workers at Huntapara, Dhumchipara, Gergenda and Turturi tea gardens continue to protest while demanding their bonuses.
The workers allege that despite having performed their duties, they have not been paid their rightful bonuses by the stipulated deadline. The tea estate authorities have not provided any clear information regarding when the payments will be made.
On Friday, workers from Huntapara, Dhumchipara and Gergenda tea estates gathered in front of the Madarihat Police Station demanding their bonuses. They subsequently blocked Asian Highway 48, sitting on the road and disrupting traffic. This blockade on a major thoroughfare during the festive season caused significant inconvenience to the daily commuters.
MoS Lama arrived at the scene and expressed his indignation over the non-payment of bonuses while directing the Police to take action against the estate managers.
Alipurduar’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sau disclosed that managers from two tea estates in Birpara and three in Madarihat have been arrested. Among those arrested are Manas Sarkar of Huntapara Tea Estate, Sukhen Kumar Das of Dhumchipara Tea Estate and Nabin Gurung of Gergenda Tea Estate, he said.
Lama asserted that if the estates were facing financial or other difficulties, the authorities could have informed the government and sought a resolution through dialogue. According to him, a meeting had been organised at the 'Shramik Bhavan' (Workers' Centre), and the estate authorities were invited to participate. He alleged that they failed to attend.
The minister further noted that the estate authorities neither paid the workers' bonuses nor informed the government about their challenges. He issued a stern warning that anyone defying the Chief Minister's directives would not be spared and added that in addition to the managers, efforts are underway to locate the owners of the respective tea estates, who will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Alipurduar’s Member of Parliament Manoj Tigga stated that it had been stipulated from the outset that bonuses must be paid in compliance with government-mandated rules. He said that the estate authorities were advised to approach the government for discussions if they faced any difficulties. However, they allegedly left the bonuses unpaid. He added that the government has already begun taking strict measures. The workers' grievances stem not only from the current year's bonus but also from outstanding dues.
One of the workers at Huntapara Tea Estate, Devki Indwar claimed that they are yet to receive 10% percent of the bonus from last year’s Puja season. Furthermore, the management has provided no information regarding when this year’s bonus will be disbursed.
While managers have been arrested over the non-payment of bonuses, the position of the tea estate owners remains unclear. The labourers await their outstanding payments while looking to the administration for intervention.
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