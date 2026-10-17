ETV Bharat / state

Tea Estates Managers Arrested In Bengal For Non-Payment Of Puja Bonus To Workers

Alipurduar: Police have arrested managers of five tea gardens in the Dooars region of northern West Bengal following allegations of failure to pay a 20% bonus ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

With the deadline for the payment of bonus to tea garden workers in North Bengal having passed, the failure to disburse funds in several gardens has sparked widespread anger among the workforce.

Driven by this frustration, workers have engaged in protests including gherao of Police Stations and road blockades. The situation became particularly tense in Madarihat of Alipurduar, where workers from the Huntapara, Dhumchipara and Gergenda tea gardens started a protest.

Upon hearing their grievances, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bishal Lama, arrived at the scene and ordered strict action. Subsequently, the Police arrested the managers of the five tea gardens.

The Labour Department had issued a directive requiring tea gardens in North Bengal to pay a 20% Puja bonus while setting a deadline of October 5. While most tea gardens have complied, it is alleged that bonuses remain unpaid in several gardens across the Dooars. In some instances, workers have not received this year’s bonus, while in others a portion of last year’s bonus remains outstanding.

Unable to secure the funds needed to manage their households ahead of the festive season, the workers took to the path of agitation.

In Malbazar subdivision of Jalpaiguri district, discontent over bonus payments has also been simmering for several days at Kilkot and Bagrakot tea gardens. Meanwhile, in Alipurduar district, workers at Huntapara, Dhumchipara, Gergenda and Turturi tea gardens continue to protest while demanding their bonuses.

The workers allege that despite having performed their duties, they have not been paid their rightful bonuses by the stipulated deadline. The tea estate authorities have not provided any clear information regarding when the payments will be made.

On Friday, workers from Huntapara, Dhumchipara and Gergenda tea estates gathered in front of the Madarihat Police Station demanding their bonuses. They subsequently blocked Asian Highway 48, sitting on the road and disrupting traffic. This blockade on a major thoroughfare during the festive season caused significant inconvenience to the daily commuters.