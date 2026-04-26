ETV Bharat / state

Man With Over 327 Kg Of Narcotics Arrested Near Indo-Nepal Border In UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj: Sashastra Seema Bal have arrested a man near the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj district with more than 327 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 20 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team arrested Ranjeet Giri, a resident of Bihar's Gopalpur area, and recovered a large amount of marijuana from his possession on Sunday morning, SSB Assistant Commandant Dinesh Chandra Biswas said.

Another member of the gang managed to escape, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, the officer said. He said Giri, who allegedly supplied drugs in the area, had procured the contraband from Nepal and was transporting it in a truck when he was intercepted and arrested.