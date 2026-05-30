Man Who Threatened Actor Salman Khan Nabbed In Prayagraj
Shahrukh, alias Shera, carried a Rs 25,000 bounty and has over a dozen cases registered against him. He recently snatched a gold chain in Lucknow.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Lucknow: A history sheeter who had threatened actor Salman Khan over the phone — for which a case was registered at the Bandra police station in Mumbai — was arrested from Prayagraj, police said on Saturday. Carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, has more than a dozen cases registered against him, they added.
According to a statement issued by Lucknow Police, the accused was involved in several chain snatching incidents with his accomplice. The duo had snatched a woman's gold chain approximately three weeks ago near the Iram Convent School in Indira Nagar of Lucknow, for which a case was registered at the Ghazipur police station.
DCP (East) Diksha Sharma said Vinay Gupta of Ghazipur had registered a case against two unidentified bikeborne youths for snatching the gold chain of his wife. "A special team was constituted to investigate the matter. The accused was nabbed near Bandha Road on Thursday, under the Ghazipur police station limits," she added.
"The accused identified himself as Shahrukh, alias Shera. The gold chain and Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered from him. Shahrukh is a habitual offender in Prayagraj, with 15 to 20 criminal cases registered against him across the Kareli, Khuldabad, Shahganj, and Dhoomanganj police stations for extortion, attempted murder, bombing, and the possession of illegal weapons," Sharma said further.
In November 2018, Shahrukh had issued death threats to Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, and his personal assistant over the phone. He made multiple calls between November 13 and 15, claiming to be a henchman of the underworld don Chhota Shakeel and, on one occasion, identified himself as "DGP Sahab", Shamma said.
During interrogation, he told the police that he had asked Salman Khan for some work in the film industry. When his requests were not entertained, he started issuing threats, leading to an FIR being registered at the Bandra police station on November 15, 2018. He was arrested in Prayagraj's Kareli by a Mumbai crime branch team, with assistance from the UP Police, on November 17.
After being granted bail, Shera started issuing life threats to businessman Hamdan on June 8, 2019, and Mohd. Faraz on March 15 this year. In July 2023, a photograph of him went viral on social media, showing him openly brandishing a revolver inside a car.
Around the same time, an audio clip of him also surfaced, where he identified himself as a henchman of Chhota Shakeel and issued threats of both giving and taking lives for the sake of mafia Atiq Ahmed.
During an investigation into a robbery in the Akbarpur area under the Kareli police station limits, police and Shera's gang were engaged in an encounter. Shera was arrested after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital, the DCP said.
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