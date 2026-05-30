ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Threatened Actor Salman Khan Nabbed In Prayagraj

Lucknow: A history sheeter who had threatened actor Salman Khan over the phone — for which a case was registered at the Bandra police station in Mumbai — was arrested from Prayagraj, police said on Saturday. Carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, has more than a dozen cases registered against him, they added.

According to a statement issued by Lucknow Police, the accused was involved in several chain snatching incidents with his accomplice. The duo had snatched a woman's gold chain approximately three weeks ago near the Iram Convent School in Indira Nagar of Lucknow, for which a case was registered at the Ghazipur police station.

DCP (East) Diksha Sharma said Vinay Gupta of Ghazipur had registered a case against two unidentified bikeborne youths for snatching the gold chain of his wife. "A special team was constituted to investigate the matter. The accused was nabbed near Bandha Road on Thursday, under the Ghazipur police station limits," she added.

"The accused identified himself as Shahrukh, alias Shera. The gold chain and Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered from him. Shahrukh is a habitual offender in Prayagraj, with 15 to 20 criminal cases registered against him across the Kareli, Khuldabad, Shahganj, and Dhoomanganj police stations for extortion, attempted murder, bombing, and the possession of illegal weapons," Sharma said further.

In November 2018, Shahrukh had issued death threats to Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, and his personal assistant over the phone. He made multiple calls between November 13 and 15, claiming to be a henchman of the underworld don Chhota Shakeel and, on one occasion, identified himself as "DGP Sahab", Shamma said.