ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Survived Attack In 2023, Friend Shot Dead In Bihar; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

Samastipur: A group of unidentified armed assailants allegedly opened fire, killing two men in what police suspect was a fallout of an old rivalry, in Bihar's Samastipur district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Namapur village under the jurisdiction of the Chakmehsi police station in Samastipur. Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the miscreants.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhat Chaudhary of Nima Chakhaidar village, and his friend, Sunny Kumar Belsandi village. Both villages are under the Chakmehsi police station.

According to Prabhat's father, Sanjay Chaudhary, he had gone to meet someone at the Namapur-Dariyapur site near the Bagmati River in a Scorpio, along with his three associates. The assailants were lying in wait near the river bridge and opened fire on them, he said.

Prabhat suffered four or five bullet shots on head and Sunny was shot in the back. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The assailants escaped in the darkness before villagers could arrive. Also, Prabhat's other associates had managed to escape unhurt.