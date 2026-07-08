Man Who Survived Attack In 2023, Friend Shot Dead In Bihar; Police Suspect Old Rivalry
Victim, Prabhat Chaudhary, was released from jail last year and had several cases related to illegal liquor smuggling and the Arms Act against him.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Samastipur: A group of unidentified armed assailants allegedly opened fire, killing two men in what police suspect was a fallout of an old rivalry, in Bihar's Samastipur district on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in Namapur village under the jurisdiction of the Chakmehsi police station in Samastipur. Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the miscreants.
The deceased have been identified as Prabhat Chaudhary of Nima Chakhaidar village, and his friend, Sunny Kumar Belsandi village. Both villages are under the Chakmehsi police station.
According to Prabhat's father, Sanjay Chaudhary, he had gone to meet someone at the Namapur-Dariyapur site near the Bagmati River in a Scorpio, along with his three associates. The assailants were lying in wait near the river bridge and opened fire on them, he said.
Prabhat suffered four or five bullet shots on head and Sunny was shot in the back. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The assailants escaped in the darkness before villagers could arrive. Also, Prabhat's other associates had managed to escape unhurt.
Prabhat's father alleged that his son was deliberately lured to the location through a phone call and called it a planned conspiracy.
"Prabhat left home at around 7 pm for some work. Prabhat was taken out of the house via a phone call as part of a conspiracy. My son had previously survived a life-threatening attack inside court premises in 2023, an incident that led to the suspension of two police officers. This time, he could not escape and lost his life," Chaudhary said.
Prabhat had several cases related to illegal liquor smuggling and the Arms Act registered against him.
Sadar DSP-2 Sanjay Kumar said, "Prabhat had been shot while testifying at Samastipur Court on August 26, 2023. RJD leader Rambabu Rai, the mastermind behind that incident, was also jailed. Prabhat was released from prison just a year ago. It is suspected that the murder was committed due to an old rivalry, stemming either from financial disputes related to the illegal liquor trade or a struggle for territorial dominance".
Kumar said that the entire matter is being investigated. "No formal complaint has been received from the family but police are conducting an independent investigation. Prabhat used to lead a gang, and some individuals had parted ways to form their own separate group. Efforts are underway to identify the accused," he added.
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