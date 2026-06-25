Man Who Stabbed Youth To Death Inside Mumbai Local Train Arrested; Victim's Father Demands Death Sentence
According to the police, the accused Roshan was planning to escape to Uttar Pradesh.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) have arrested the accused who stabbed a 22-year-old youth to death inside a local train in Mumbai on Wednesday night.
The police have identified the accused as Roshan Suvarna, who they say is an electrician and was fleeing to Uttar Pradesh.
Datta M Khuparkar, Senior Police Inspector of Borivali GRP, stated, "A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS. An argument broke out between two individuals over closing the door of the middle first-class coach of the Churchgate-Nalasopara Fast Local. The accused stabbed the victim, Mayank Lohar, with a knife. The accused stabbed the deceased in the chest and abdomen. We have arrested the accused and brought him to the police station and further investigations are underway. The name of the accused is Roshan Suvarna. The accused and the deceased did not know each other."
Lohar family are residents of Virar and have demanded Rohsan be given death sentence.
"...Have you seen the video? Look at the way he attacked him, carrying a knife and using it so brutally. Who is he? What gave him the courage to do something like this? The entire administration and the whole world can see what he has done," Mayank's father, Ramesh Lohar said on Wednesday evening.
Virar, Maharashtra: On a Mumbai local train passenger being stabbed to death over shutting a door during the rain, Ramesh Lohar, father of the victim, says, " ...have you seen the video? look at the way he attacked him, carrying a knife and using it so brutally. who is he? what… pic.twitter.com/uJrHDoLYLg— IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026
According to the police, after Roshan fled, they dispatched seven teams and laid a trap for him in Kurla area. They have charged him for murder. During the interrogation, family members of the accused told the police, Roshan was planning to escape to UP.
The incident happened on the local train between Andheri to Borivali. An argument broke out between commuters over shutting the compartment door due to heavy rains and gusty winds. The accused Roshan pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Mayank to death.
According to GRP, the matter escalated after the commuters assaulted the accused, and in return, he removed the knife from his bag and attacked the deceased.
Commuters were seen running towards to the different doors of the compartment as Mayank lay in a pool of blood. As the train entered the platform at Borivali station, as depicted in the CCTV footage, Roshan was seen alighting from the train. The police were alerted by other commuters about Mayank's condition, who was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital. He was brought dead to the hospital.
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Youth's Murder In Mumbai Local Train: Family, Neighbours Demand Death Sentence For Culprit