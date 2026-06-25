ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Stabbed Youth To Death Inside Mumbai Local Train Arrested; Victim's Father Demands Death Sentence

A GRP team arrested Roshan Suvarna, the accused who stabbed Mayank Lohar to death, on a moving local, on the night of June 23. Police say Roshan was planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh(ANI Video SC) ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) have arrested the accused who stabbed a 22-year-old youth to death inside a local train in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The police have identified the accused as Roshan Suvarna, who they say is an electrician and was fleeing to Uttar Pradesh.

Datta M Khuparkar, Senior Police Inspector of Borivali GRP, stated, "A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS. An argument broke out between two individuals over closing the door of the middle first-class coach of the Churchgate-Nalasopara Fast Local. The accused stabbed the victim, Mayank Lohar, with a knife. The accused stabbed the deceased in the chest and abdomen. We have arrested the accused and brought him to the police station and further investigations are underway. The name of the accused is Roshan Suvarna. The accused and the deceased did not know each other."

Lohar family are residents of Virar and have demanded Rohsan be given death sentence.

"...Have you seen the video? Look at the way he attacked him, carrying a knife and using it so brutally. Who is he? What gave him the courage to do something like this? The entire administration and the whole world can see what he has done," Mayank's father, Ramesh Lohar said on Wednesday evening.