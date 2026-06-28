ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Shot Sweets Vendor In Head For Delaying 'Jalebis' Gets Life Imprisonment

New Delhi: Twelve years after a man shot dead a vendor for not serving him 'jalebis' ahead of others in a queue in Delhi, a court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

On February 18, 2014, at a sweet shop near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, when the vendor refused to cut line, the man slapped him, took out his pistol and fired from close range at his head.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing arguments on the sentencing of Neeraj, who had been convicted earlier this month under IPC Section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act for unauthorised use of firearms.

In an order dated June 8, the judge said, "Perusal of the record narrates that the convict entered into a quarrel with the deceased as he wanted that jalebis would be given to him before other customers, who were standing in the queue.