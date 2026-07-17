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Man Held Day After He Hacked To Death Woman In Karnataka's Bantwal Over Unrequited Love

Chethan brutally attacked Lavanya with a sword while she was waiting for a bus at the BC Road bus stand in Bantwal

Karnataka
The accused consumed rat poison before being caught by the police (Representative Image/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bantwal: The police in Bantwal in Karnataka has arrested a man who allegedly hacked to death a 21-year-old woman at the BC Road bus stand on Thursday.

The accused, Chethan, allegedly consumed rat poison out of fear of being caught by the police and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital under police guard, police said.

On Thursday evening, Chethan brutally attacked Lavanya with a sword while she was waiting for a bus at the BC Road bus stand in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district over his one-sided love affair.

Lavanya, who was bleeding profusely, died on the spot while Chethan fled.

She was working in a private hospital at Kalladka. She was on her way back home at the time of the attack.

Immediately after the incident, the district police superintendent visited the scene and formed a special team to arrest Chethan.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Chethan and Lavanya were distant relatives. Chethan was in love with Lavanya despite her rejection of his feelings. Driven by this hatred, he killed her by stabbing her indiscriminately.

The police teams had laid a trap in the surrounding areas to arrest Chetan, who was absconding after committing the crime.

Realizing that the police would catch him, Chethan tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison. "Once he recovers, we will take him into custody and conduct further interrogation," said a police officer.

A video of the man attacking the woman with the machete and escaping from the area after she collapsed had gone viral on social media.

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TAGGED:

DAKSHINA KANNADA
BC ROAD MURDER
WOMAN MURDER IN BANTWAL
MURDER OVER LOVE AFFAIR
WOMAN MURDER IN BANTWAL

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