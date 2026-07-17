ETV Bharat / state

Man Held Day After He Hacked To Death Woman In Karnataka's Bantwal Over Unrequited Love

The accused consumed rat poison before being caught by the police ( Representative Image/IANS )

Bantwal: The police in Bantwal in Karnataka has arrested a man who allegedly hacked to death a 21-year-old woman at the BC Road bus stand on Thursday.

The accused, Chethan, allegedly consumed rat poison out of fear of being caught by the police and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital under police guard, police said.

On Thursday evening, Chethan brutally attacked Lavanya with a sword while she was waiting for a bus at the BC Road bus stand in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district over his one-sided love affair.

Lavanya, who was bleeding profusely, died on the spot while Chethan fled.

She was working in a private hospital at Kalladka. She was on her way back home at the time of the attack.