Man Wanted In 15 Criminal Cases In Surat, Injured In Police Encounter, Arrested

Surat: A notorious gangster, wanted in 15 criminal cases, including murder and extortion, was arrested in a filmy-style in Surat city, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Salman Lassi, was nabbed by the Surat Crime Branch in an operation launched at around 3 am. Lassi, who sustained a bullet injury on his leg, was taken to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said two inspectors of Surat Crime Branch, Kiran Modi and P K Sodha, received information that a criminal, wanted in 15 cases, including the recent murder of a youth in Bheestan on October 21, was hiding in Dabhel village of Navsari district. A 25-member team of officers and personnel arrived at the village at around 3 am. The police team made elaborate arrangements to ensure the accused could not escape.

Police cordoned off five houses adjacent to the house where Lassi was hiding to prevent him from escaping from the roof. Despite his room being locked from inside, Lassi sensed the police's arrival. Even though the Crime Branch team surrounded the house and urged him to surrender, Lassi, refused to come out.