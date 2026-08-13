ETV Bharat / state

Man Wanted For Cow Smuggling, Criminal Cases Injured In Police Encounter In Dehradun

Dehradun: A man wanted for cow slaughter and criminal cases was injured in an encounter late last night with police in the Premnagar area of Dehradun, while his accomplice managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness.

According to police, the encounter took place during a checking conducted as part of Independence Day security arrangements. Raees, a gangster from Western Uttar Pradesh, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during the police's retaliatory fire. He was rushed to the hospital while his accomplice, Nawab, managed to escape.

Raees, originally a resident of Khatakhedi, was currently residing in Chhutmalpur, Saharanpur. He is reported to be 26 years old. His accomplice, Nawab is also a resident of Saharanpur.

According to the police, both "criminals were riding a motorcycle without a number plate." In the intervening night of August 12-13, the Premnagar police were checking for suspicious individuals and vehicles near Daru Chowk and two people riding a black motorcycle without a number plate were spotted approaching from the direction of Gorakhpur Chowk.

The police said that they were signalled to stop, but the two riders sped off towards the tea gardens.

Subsequently, the police team alerted nearby stations via the control room and began chasing the criminals. On the Pitambarpur-Baniyawala road, the two criminals abandoned their motorcycle by the roadside and fled towards the tea gardens, police said.

According to police, while being pursued, the criminals opened fire on the police team and a police vehicle was also damaged during the incident. "The police personnel fired back in self-defense with one of the criminals being shot in both legs," a police official said.