Man Wanted For Cow Smuggling, Criminal Cases Injured In Police Encounter In Dehradun
Police have said that there were many criminal cases registered against injured man including that of cow smuggling, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Dehradun: A man wanted for cow slaughter and criminal cases was injured in an encounter late last night with police in the Premnagar area of Dehradun, while his accomplice managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness.
According to police, the encounter took place during a checking conducted as part of Independence Day security arrangements. Raees, a gangster from Western Uttar Pradesh, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during the police's retaliatory fire. He was rushed to the hospital while his accomplice, Nawab, managed to escape.
Raees, originally a resident of Khatakhedi, was currently residing in Chhutmalpur, Saharanpur. He is reported to be 26 years old. His accomplice, Nawab is also a resident of Saharanpur.
According to the police, both "criminals were riding a motorcycle without a number plate." In the intervening night of August 12-13, the Premnagar police were checking for suspicious individuals and vehicles near Daru Chowk and two people riding a black motorcycle without a number plate were spotted approaching from the direction of Gorakhpur Chowk.
The police said that they were signalled to stop, but the two riders sped off towards the tea gardens.
Subsequently, the police team alerted nearby stations via the control room and began chasing the criminals. On the Pitambarpur-Baniyawala road, the two criminals abandoned their motorcycle by the roadside and fled towards the tea gardens, police said.
According to police, while being pursued, the criminals opened fire on the police team and a police vehicle was also damaged during the incident. "The police personnel fired back in self-defense with one of the criminals being shot in both legs," a police official said.
From the encounter site, the police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, two spent cartridges, a large cleave, an axe, two knives, a nylon rope, and the numberless motorcycle.
SSP Dehradun Pramendra Doval said the injured "criminal" Raees was wanted for nearly two years in connection with a cow slaughter incident that occurred in the Premnagar area in 2024.
"A case regarding this matter is registered at the Premnagar police station. The police have already arrested and jailed four of Raees's accomplices in this case," said Doval.
According to police, during interrogation, Raees told them that he had long been involved in incidents of cow slaughter. The police said he had returned to Dehradun with his accomplice, Nawab, and the duo were scouting for stray cattle roaming the Tea Estate and surrounding areas and were intending to carry out cow slaughter. "To evade the police, the number plate had been removed from the motorcycle," a police official said.
According to the Dehradun police, around 18 cases, including charges related to cow slaughter, theft, the Arms Act, and the Gangsters Act, are registered against Raees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cases against him are lodged in Saharanpur, Haridwar, and Dehradun.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Premnagar police station regarding the "life-threatening attack on the police." Meanwhile, following the encounter, the police have launched a search for Nawab.
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