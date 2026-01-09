ETV Bharat / state

Man Visits Commissioner Office To File Complaint, Steals Policeman's Bike; Held

Thiruvananthapuram: A man who visited the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner’s office to lodge a complaint, allegedly walked out and rode off on a police officer's motorcycle, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Amal Suresh, was arrested for allegedly stealing the motorcycle of a police official who had parked it at the Commissioner’s office on Thursday before reporting for duty.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm when the official arrived at the office and parked his motorcycle. In the rush, he left his bag on the vehicle, which contained the key. When the official returned around 3 pm, the motorcycle was missing. CCTV footage from the premises showed Suresh taking the vehicle away, police said.

Based on a complaint, the Cantonment police registered a case of theft under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said Suresh, who has a history of theft cases, had come to the Commissioner’s office to lodge a complaint against his father. While leaving the premises, he allegedly stole the motorcycle.