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Man Tied To Pole, Assaulted In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit; Two Arrested

Barkheda SHO said that an FIR was registered against three named accused and an unidentified person based on a complaint filed by the victim's father.

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Representational Image. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : March 29, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pilibhit: Two persons were arrested after a video showing a 22-year-old man allegedly tied to an electricity pole and brutally beaten in Pilibhit district surfaced on social media, officials said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case and arrested two accused, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects, officials said. The incident took place in Pauta Kala village in the Barkheda area, where Arif had reportedly been missing for the past three days, police said.

Barkheda Station House Officer said an FIR was registered against three named accused and an unidentified person based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Shafiq Shah.

In his complaint, Shah alleged that when his son had left home around 4 pm on March 24 for the railway station via Khamariya village, the accused — identified as Talib, Kaiser and Pappu — along with 10–12 other villagers, intercepted Arif on the way. "They tied him to an electricity pole using a rope and thrashed him with kicks, punches and sticks," the complainant said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Arif had allegedly gone to meet his girlfriend in the village, following which her family members and some villagers caught, allegedly stripped, tied him to a pole and assaulted him for hours, video of which has gone viral on social media, prompting police to register a case. A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.

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TAGGED:

BARKHEDA POLICE STATION
FIR
SOCIAL MEDIA
PILIBHIT RAILWAY STATION
MAN ASSULTED IN PILIBHIT

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