ETV Bharat / state

Man Tied To Pole, Assaulted In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit; Two Arrested

Pilibhit: Two persons were arrested after a video showing a 22-year-old man allegedly tied to an electricity pole and brutally beaten in Pilibhit district surfaced on social media, officials said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case and arrested two accused, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects, officials said. The incident took place in Pauta Kala village in the Barkheda area, where Arif had reportedly been missing for the past three days, police said.

Barkheda Station House Officer said an FIR was registered against three named accused and an unidentified person based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Shafiq Shah.