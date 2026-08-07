Jharkhand Job Exam Stir: Man Throws Ink At AISA's Neha Bora, Detained
A man threw ink at AISA president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand assembly over job exam irregularities.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Ranchi: A man threw ink at All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being "anti-national".
The incident occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters led by two students' organisations - All India Students' Association (AISA) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF)- were marching towards the assembly.
Reacting to the incident, Bora said, “I am not going to be scared by throwing of ink as I faced pellet-gun fire and baton charge in Delhi protest.” “We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora,” said Shivani, an AISA leader.
She alleged that the man was a BJP-aided goon. The man, who allegedly threw ink, was detained by the police, an officer said. Speaking to the media, the man said, "Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don’t like her. She is an anti-national."
Earlier in the day, Neha Bora met with students on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here and extended her support to them.
“The protesters are staging the demonstration here so that recruitments can start happening regularly and fairly. I, from AISA, extend my support to them. The government should be concerned about the health conditions of those who are on the fast and consider their demands at the earliest."
Bora appealed to students across the country to extend their support to the ongoing movement in Jharkhand. "If the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar inspires you, then this will also inspire you. I have come here because the students here are sitting on a hunger strike for their rightful demands,” she said.
In view of the protest march, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha building from August 6 to 12. The order will be in place between 6 am and 10 pm on these days.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is spearheading the demonstration here, clarified that it has not participated in the 'Vidhan Sabha March' by Left-supported students’ organisations. The manch said that if any organisation extends moral support to its movement, it is "welcome". The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium proposed an "Assembly Gherao" programme on August 10.
One of the six protesters, who have been on the hunger strike as part of the demonstration against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, was taken to a hospital here after his health condition deteriorated this morning, an official said.
The student leader, identified as Rahul Kranti, who has been on the fast since Tuesday night, was taken in an ambulance to the Ranchi Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.
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