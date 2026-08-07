ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Job Exam Stir: Man Throws Ink At AISA's Neha Bora, Detained

Ranchi: A man threw ink at All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly here on Friday over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, accusing her of being "anti-national".

The incident occurred near Birsa Chowk when the protesters led by two students' organisations - All India Students' Association (AISA) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF)- were marching towards the assembly.

Reacting to the incident, Bora said, “I am not going to be scared by throwing of ink as I faced pellet-gun fire and baton charge in Delhi protest.” “We were holding a peaceful march. A man suddenly emerged out of the crowd and threw ink at Bora,” said Shivani, an AISA leader.

She alleged that the man was a BJP-aided goon. The man, who allegedly threw ink, was detained by the police, an officer said. Speaking to the media, the man said, "Bora is a supporter of Umar Khalid. I don’t like her. She is an anti-national."

Earlier in the day, Neha Bora met with students on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here and extended her support to them.

“The protesters are staging the demonstration here so that recruitments can start happening regularly and fairly. I, from AISA, extend my support to them. The government should be concerned about the health conditions of those who are on the fast and consider their demands at the earliest."