Man Throws Acid On Ex-Fiancee, Her Sister After Wedding Canceled In UP
An Uttar Pradesh man was arrested after throwing acid on his Ex-fiancée and her sister because the family canceled the wedding over his drug addiction.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Hapur: A man threw acid on his former fiancée and her sister in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh after their marriage was called off, leaving both women hospitalized in critical condition, police said on Sunday.
The attack took place within the Simbhaoli police station limits on Saturday night. According to police, the accused, Harsh Bhati, entered his former fiancée's home and threw acid at her when she opened the door. He then targeted her sister when she tried to intervene.
Hearing their screams, family members caught Bhati while he was trying to flee, police said. “Bhati was immediately held by the victims' family members and handed over to us,” they officials said.
Personnel from the Simbhawali Police Station reached the spot and took Bhati into custody while the two sisters were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
According to the father of the victims, his daughter's marriage had been fixed with Bhati. But, they decided against it after learning that he was an alleged drug addict.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed the incident, saying that the police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information.
थाना सिम्भावली के ग्राम माधापुर में एक युवक द्वारा 02 युवतियों पर तेजाब डाला गया है, वे घायल हो गई, पुलिस द्वारा घायल युवतियों का मेडिकल कराया गया है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सिम्भावली पर धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया गया है।— HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) August 30, 2026
बाइट~सीओ गढ़मुक्तेश्वर pic.twitter.com/NNfCimyMQe
“We admitted both young women to the hospital for treatment. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by their families, and the police are proceeding with further legal action,” he said.
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