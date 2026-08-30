ETV Bharat / state

Man Throws Acid On Ex-Fiancee, Her Sister After Wedding Canceled In UP

Hapur: A man threw acid on his former fiancée and her sister in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh after their marriage was called off, leaving both women hospitalized in critical condition, police said on Sunday.

The attack took place within the Simbhaoli police station limits on Saturday night. According to police, the accused, Harsh Bhati, entered his former fiancée's home and threw acid at her when she opened the door. He then targeted her sister when she tried to intervene.

House where the incident took place (ETV Bharat)

Hearing their screams, family members caught Bhati while he was trying to flee, police said. “Bhati was immediately held by the victims' family members and handed over to us,” they officials said.