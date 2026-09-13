Man Suspicious About His Wife’s Affair Ends Life By Suicde, Leaves Her Injured In Knife Attack In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur
The man grew suspicious about his wife's Instagram chats with a youth and ended his life by suicide, reports Shyam Veer Singh.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bharatpur: A man ended his life by suicide while his wife remains seriously wounded after he attacked her with a knife over suspicion of having an affair with a youth.
The man became suspicious about the woman over her chats on social media platform Instagram with a youth. The deceased has been identified as Sushil, resident of Barauli Brahmin Dahina of Rudaval police station area, while the name of his injured wife has been disclosed as Rajni.
The man took his wife to the forest on the pretext of visiting Mata Kaila Devi and attacked her with a knife. He later took his life by suicide, nearly five kilometer away near the railway tracks and died on the spot.
Before reaching the temple, Sushil took Rajni to the dense forest near the railway underpass and started stabbing her with a knife as soon as they were alone.
In the attack, Rajini suffered deep wounds on her stomach and neck. Later after hearing the screams, the villagers ran from the nearby fields. After witnessing people in large numbers approaching the place, Sushil left the bike there and escaped on foot through the forest.
Jheel Chowki Head Constable Radheshyam Kasana said that Sushil had recently seen an Instagram chat with another youth on Rajni's phone and became suspicious over it. “Since then, he had doubts about his wife's character. Their relations were tense. Sushil was preparing for competitive exams and both were married for just three years,” said Kasana.
After receiving information about the incident the personnel from the Jheel Chowki Police rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to the Community Health Center at Jheel Ka Bara. The police were joined by the GRP personnel in identifying the body of the deceased man.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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