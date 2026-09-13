ETV Bharat / state

Man Suspicious About His Wife’s Affair Ends Life By Suicde, Leaves Her Injured In Knife Attack In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A man ended his life by suicide while his wife remains seriously wounded after he attacked her with a knife over suspicion of having an affair with a youth.

The man became suspicious about the woman over her chats on social media platform Instagram with a youth. The deceased has been identified as Sushil, resident of Barauli Brahmin Dahina of Rudaval police station area, while the name of his injured wife has been disclosed as Rajni.

The man took his wife to the forest on the pretext of visiting Mata Kaila Devi and attacked her with a knife. He later took his life by suicide, nearly five kilometer away near the railway tracks and died on the spot.

Before reaching the temple, Sushil took Rajni to the dense forest near the railway underpass and started stabbing her with a knife as soon as they were alone.