Man Surrenders After Hacking Wife Mother-In-Law To Death In Tamil Nadu
Chellamuthu was enraged at his mother-in-law's intrusion and whipped out his hidden sickle and slashed both women to death repeatedly.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Ramanathapuram: A man reportedly killed his wife and mother-in-law by attacking them with a hidden sickle after an altercation with his wife over family matters before turning himself in to the police on Friday morning, sources said.
Chellamuthu, who hails from Vaigai Nagar, recently returned to his hometown after working overseas. The relationship of Chellamuthu with his wife Sharmila was already strained, and there was even a case pending in court between the two, sources said.
Sources at the police station further revealed that on Friday morning, Chellamuthu visited the house of Sharmila, and then an altercation occurred between them. Padmavathi, the mother of Sharmila, who was teaching in Dubai before coming back, supported her daughter.
Chellamuthu was enraged at this intrusion and whipped out his hidden sickle and slashed both women to death repeatedly. In the aftermath of the murder, Chellamuthu walked straight to the Kenikarai police station with the weapon with which he committed the murders and surrendered before the cops.
The crime site was visited by a group headed by the District Superintendent of Police Sandesh. Forensic experts were summoned to collect scientific evidence, and the bodies were taken to the government hospital for post-mortem. The tragedy has orphaned the couple’s two children, a 12-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. The case has been registered, and an investigation is under way, the police said.