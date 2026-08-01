ETV Bharat / state

Man Surrenders After Hacking Wife Mother-In-Law To Death In Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram: A man reportedly killed his wife and mother-in-law by attacking them with a hidden sickle after an altercation with his wife over family matters before turning himself in to the police on Friday morning, sources said.

Chellamuthu, who hails from Vaigai Nagar, recently returned to his hometown after working overseas. The relationship of Chellamuthu with his wife Sharmila was already strained, and there was even a case pending in court between the two, sources said.

Sources at the police station further revealed that on Friday morning, Chellamuthu visited the house of Sharmila, and then an altercation occurred between them. Padmavathi, the mother of Sharmila, who was teaching in Dubai before coming back, supported her daughter.