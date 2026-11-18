ETV Bharat / state

Man Set On Fire By Miscreants In Bengaluru, Suffers Serious Burns

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has allegedly been set on fire by a group of miscreants near Kullanna Gudda under the Girinagar police station area in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Miscreants tied the hands and feet of Syed Haji, covered his face with a cloth, doused him with petrol, and set him on fire. Police stated that he sustained 60% to 70% burns and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The perpetrators committed the act in a deserted area at the foothills and fled from the spot. As he was engulfed in fire, he struggled to save his life and managed to run from the upper part of the hill down to the road below, where he eventually collapsed. Residents immediately alerted the police via the emergency helpline. On receiving the information, the 'Hoysala' team from the Girinagar police station rushed to the spot and shifted him to Victoria Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital's burns unit.

Preliminary information suggests that Syed Haji is a resident of Padarayanapura. He had been making a living by collecting scrap in the surrounding areas for the past 10 years.

According to doctors, he has suffered 60% to 70% burns, and his condition is serious.