ETV Bharat / state

Man Succumbs After Getting Beaten At Restaurant Over Unfinished Meal In Gujarat's Amreli

Family members and relatives of Mahesh Rathod outside Civil Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: A 24-year-old man, who was beaten at a restaurant by its staff, succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital in Amreli district of Gujarat. According to reports, the incident occurred on April 17 at around 12:30 pm at a restaurant run by a trust on the Civil Hospital campus. Mahesh Rathod had brought his elder brother to the Civil Hospital for treatment and had been to the restaurant for lunch. However, due to his poor health, vomiting and nausea, he was unable to finish the food served to him. However, the food service manager, Bharat Acharya, and other staff, told him to either finish the meal or pay a fine of Rs 50. Mahesh could not finish the meal and handed over a Rs 500 note to Bharat. However, a dispute arose over the return of the remaining Rs 450. File photo of Mahesh Rathod (ETV Bharat)