Man Succumbs After Getting Beaten At Restaurant Over Unfinished Meal In Gujarat's Amreli
The deceased's family demanded a case of murder be registered against the seven accused.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Amreli: A 24-year-old man, who was beaten at a restaurant by its staff, succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital in Amreli district of Gujarat.
According to reports, the incident occurred on April 17 at around 12:30 pm at a restaurant run by a trust on the Civil Hospital campus. Mahesh Rathod had brought his elder brother to the Civil Hospital for treatment and had been to the restaurant for lunch. However, due to his poor health, vomiting and nausea, he was unable to finish the food served to him.
However, the food service manager, Bharat Acharya, and other staff, told him to either finish the meal or pay a fine of Rs 50. Mahesh could not finish the meal and handed over a Rs 500 note to Bharat. However, a dispute arose over the return of the remaining Rs 450.
Soon an argument broke out and it is alleged that Bharat along with Kalu, Hira Khuman, Chatur Dafda, and three other unidentified individuals attacked Mahesh with a plastic pipe. Mahesh was rushed to the Civil Hospital with serious injuries, where he died during treatment.
Following the incident, the deceased's family expressed extreme anger and refused to accept the body. The family demanded that a murder case be filed against the seven individuals. The deceased's family members and community leaders staged a sit-in protest at the Civil Hospital. Given the gravity of the incident, the body has been sent to Bhavnagar for a forensic post-mortem.
Police have registered an FIR against seven individuals, including four named and three unidentified persons, in connection with the assault. However, officials have not yet added murder charges, stating that they are waiting for the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Police have also indicated that court approval may be required to escalate charges since the victim died two days after the incident.
Authorities have said that the investigation is on and legal procedures will be followed based on forensic and medical findings. DSP Chirag Desai stated that appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter after the postmortem report is received. He said police have submitted a report to the court.
Also Read
Nine Held For Businessman's Abduction And Murder In Odisha's Berhampur