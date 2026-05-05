ETV Bharat / state

Man Strangles Wife To Death, Wanders With Children For Days In Haryana

Yamunanagar: In a ghastly incident, a man killed his wife and wandered with his children in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana for two days. During that time, he was even contemplating of dying by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the matter is being investigated. The body of the deceased woman has been sent for a post-mortem.

It has been learnt that the incident took place during a heated altercation between the couple from Shadipur village under the Yamunanagar Sadar police station limits. The accused had strangled the woman to death. "He left the spot with his children and wandered for two days in the area before being arrested by the police after being informed by someone. He was planning to take his life and that of the children," a police official said.