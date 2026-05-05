Man Strangles Wife To Death, Wanders With Children For Days In Haryana
Police said the deceased woman is reported to be a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The incident took place during an altercation between the couple.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Yamunanagar: In a ghastly incident, a man killed his wife and wandered with his children in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana for two days. During that time, he was even contemplating of dying by suicide, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been taken into custody, and the matter is being investigated. The body of the deceased woman has been sent for a post-mortem.
It has been learnt that the incident took place during a heated altercation between the couple from Shadipur village under the Yamunanagar Sadar police station limits. The accused had strangled the woman to death. "He left the spot with his children and wandered for two days in the area before being arrested by the police after being informed by someone. He was planning to take his life and that of the children," a police official said.
Nirmal Singh, investigating officer at the Yamunanagar Sadar Police Station, stated, "We got information around 2:30 pm on Tuesday that a man had murdered his wife. A police team immediately reached the spot. The investigation revealed that the accused strangled his wife to death — an incident that occurred on Sunday night. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further legal proceedings in the case are underway. The accused has been arrested."
Singh said a forensic unit was called to the spot to collect evidence. "The deceased woman is reported to be a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter to uncover the motives behind the murder," he added.
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