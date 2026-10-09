Man Strangles Wife, Daughter To Death In Lucknow; Surrenders Before Police
After committing the crime, the accused went to the police station and confessed to the crime.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Lucknow: A man allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death and later confessed to the crime before police.
The incident came to the fore in the Krishna Nagar police station area of the capital. After committing the crime, the accused later went to the police station and confessed to the crime.
Ravindra Shankar, 58, strangled his wife, Shyam Dulari (55), and daughter, Pooja Sahu (32), to death using a cable. The police subsequently arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to Lokbandhu Hospital for the post-mortem examination.
DCP (South) Mohammad Mushtaq said that the incident occurred in Osho Nagar, near the Bhola Kheda police outpost under the Krishna Nagar police station jurisdiction.
After committing the crime, the accused went to the police station around 3 am on Friday and confessed to the crime, where police took him into custody.
A police party that visited the crime scene found the wife's body on the first floor of the house, while the daughter's body was lying on the ground floor.
After a team of police officials and a forensic team inspected the site, the bodies were subsequently sent to Lokbandhu Hospital for post-mortem examination.
DCP Mushtaq said that the preliminary investigations pointed to a domestic dispute as the cause of the crime. “ The matter is currently being investigated from all angles,” said the DCP.
In a separate incident within the Bhola Kheda police outpost area, in Kanausi, a young man was murdered after being attacked with bricks and an iron rod.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhpal (36), a resident of Bahutha village (Tadiyawan police station area, Hardoi district).
He had been living on rent and worked as a painter. Last night, Sukhpal was drinking with Rajesh Rawat (alias Kali), a resident of Unnao who lived in the adjacent room, when a dispute arose between the two.
Later, Rajesh killed Sukhpal by striking him on the head with a brick and a metal rod and subsequently fled from the scene.
After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Krishna Nagar police station, P K Singh, said that four police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.
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