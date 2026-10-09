ETV Bharat / state

Man Strangles Wife, Daughter To Death In Lucknow; Surrenders Before Police

Lucknow: A man allegedly strangled his wife and daughter to death and later confessed to the crime before police.

The incident came to the fore in the Krishna Nagar police station area of ​​the capital. After committing the crime, the accused later went to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Ravindra Shankar, 58, strangled his wife, Shyam Dulari (55), and daughter, Pooja Sahu (32), to death using a cable. The police subsequently arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to Lokbandhu Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

DCP (South) Mohammad Mushtaq said that the incident occurred in Osho Nagar, near the Bhola Kheda police outpost under the Krishna Nagar police station jurisdiction.

After committing the crime, the accused went to the police station around 3 am on Friday and confessed to the crime, where police took him into custody.

A police party that visited the crime scene found the wife's body on the first floor of the house, while the daughter's body was lying on the ground floor.

After a team of police officials and a forensic team inspected the site, the bodies were subsequently sent to Lokbandhu Hospital for post-mortem examination.

DCP Mushtaq said that the preliminary investigations pointed to a domestic dispute as the cause of the crime. “ The matter is currently being investigated from all angles,” said the DCP.