Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Argument In Bhubaneswar, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death infront of their house after an argument in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred on a road near Phuleshwari Basti under Bharatpur police station while preparations were underway to celebrate Holi the next day. The deceased has been identified as Savitri Mallick (30), police said.

Based on the complaint of Savitri's brother, Basant Mallick, the Bharatpur police have registered a murder case against her husband Purnachandra Mallick. The body was shifted to the morgue of Capital Hospital and handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused is a native of Phetgarh area of ​​Nayagarh district and had been living with his wife in Phuleshwari Basti for the last few years. Police said at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, the couple had an argument over some issue during dinner and soon the argument turned into a scuffle. The situation escalated such that they came out of the house and started to abuse each other on the road. In a fit of rage, Purnachandra went inside the house and returned with a knife. He then stabbed Savitri in the stomach, leaving her seriously injured.