Man Stabs Wife To Death, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru
The accused stabbed his wife with a beer bottle before hanging himself at Vibhutinagar locality of the city.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man killed his wife after a quarrel before dying by suicide at Vibhutipur under HAL police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
Police said the accused, ended his life after stabbing his 30-year-old wife to death with a beer bottle. Hailing from Davanagere, the couple had got married 17 years ago. The couple had two children and resided in Vibhutipur. Their children were at their maternal grandparent's place on the day of the incident. The accused's parents resided on the top floor of the building where he and his wife lived.
While the accused worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, the victim was a domestic worker in an apartment. The accused often complained that his wife did not cook and used her mobile phone excessively. On the other hand, the victim accused her husband of excessive drinking. When the dispute between the two reached the police station recently, the cops asked them to compromise and warned them to not quarrel.
On Tuesday night, the couple had a heated argument. When the argument turned violent, the accused, in a fit of rage, stabbed his wife with an empty beer bottle. The victim died on the spot due to severe bleeding. Police said the accused also committed suicide by hanging himself after his wife's death.
As soon as the matter came to light, the HAL police visited the spot and inspected it. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further legal action is being taken, said Whitefield Division DCP Saidulu Adawat.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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