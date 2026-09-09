ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabs Wife To Death, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man killed his wife after a quarrel before dying by suicide at Vibhutipur under HAL police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Police said the accused, ended his life after stabbing his 30-year-old wife to death with a beer bottle. Hailing from Davanagere, the couple had got married 17 years ago. The couple had two children and resided in Vibhutipur. Their children were at their maternal grandparent's place on the day of the incident. The accused's parents resided on the top floor of the building where he and his wife lived.

While the accused worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, the victim was a domestic worker in an apartment. The accused often complained that his wife did not cook and used her mobile phone excessively. On the other hand, the victim accused her husband of excessive drinking. When the dispute between the two reached the police station recently, the cops asked them to compromise and warned them to not quarrel.