Man Stabs Friend To Death Over Chicken Amid Drunken Brawl In Belagavi
Police said both the deceased and the accused hail from Kabirganj village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and were working at a steel factory in Belagavi.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Belagavi: A man stabbed his friend to death over a piece of chicken amid a drunken brawl in Hunashyal PG village under Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place on August 23, and the deceased has been identified as Sathiram Chandradev of Kabirganj village in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, while the accused is Arunkumar Balishtar Chavan of the same village. The duo was working at a steel factory in Hunashyal PG village.
"About four to five people were having a chicken and liquor party in the shed where they were living. When Arunkumar and Sitaram were having the meal, an argument started between the duo over chicken. Accusing Sitaram of having a larger quantity of chicken, Arunkumar stabbed him in the chest with a knife nearby, causing him to bleed to death on the spot," Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) K Ramarajan said.
The SP said after the murder, Arunkumar took Sitaram's body to the government hospital in Gokak and lied to the doctors there that he had fallen while welding to cover up the murder.
However, when the police examined the body, they found a deep injury mark on the chest. A thorough inspection of the spot cleared their suspicion that Sathiram did not die from falling from above.
"The Ghataprabha police station conducted a thorough investigation and cracked the murder case. The accused has now been arrested, and the knife used in the crime has been seized. Further legal action is being taken," the SP said.
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