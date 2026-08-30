ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabs Friend To Death Over Chicken Amid Drunken Brawl In Belagavi

Belagavi: A man stabbed his friend to death over a piece of chicken amid a drunken brawl in Hunashyal PG village under Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district in Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on August 23, and the deceased has been identified as Sathiram Chandradev of Kabirganj village in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, while the accused is Arunkumar Balishtar Chavan of the same village. The duo was working at a steel factory in Hunashyal PG village.

"About four to five people were having a chicken and liquor party in the shed where they were living. When Arunkumar and Sitaram were having the meal, an argument started between the duo over chicken. Accusing Sitaram of having a larger quantity of chicken, Arunkumar stabbed him in the chest with a knife nearby, causing him to bleed to death on the spot," Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) K Ramarajan said.