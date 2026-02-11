ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death In Faridabad For Stopping Molestation

The 32-year-old was attacked by a group of youths in Palla after confronting them for molesting a girl. The assailants returned and stabbed him repeatedly.

Faridabad Murder
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 11, 2026 at 12:06 AM IST

1 Min Read
Faridabad (Haryana): A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haryana’s Faridabad after he intervened to stop the molestation of a girl. The incident occurred in the Palla area late on Sunday night.

The victim, Jai Singh, a native of Palwal district, had been living in Palla for several years with his wife and two children. On the night of the incident, Jai Singh and his friend Saurav were sitting inside a car parked in an open field near their house when they noticed a group of youths harassing a girl. The girl’s brother informed Jai Singh about the molestation.

Jai Singh confronted the youths and chased them away. He then returned to the car with his friend. A short while later, four of the miscreants allegedly returned, armed with knives. At the time of the attack, Jai Singh was alone in the car, as Saurav had stepped away. Taking advantage of the situation, the attackers stabbed Jai Singh multiple times and fled before help could arrive.

Faridabad Murder
Jai Singh, who was killed in the stabbing. (ETV Bharat)

Saurav rushed the critically injured Jai Singh to Vikas Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. According to Jai Singh’s cousin Sukhbir, the attackers stabbed him nearly a dozen times.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad for post-mortem examination.

Palla police station in-charge Satya Prakash said a complaint was received from the deceased’s brother, following which a case of murder has been registered against two named accused and others. Police said Jai Singh was attacked for resisting the molestation of the girl. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.

