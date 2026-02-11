ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death In Faridabad For Stopping Molestation

Faridabad (Haryana): A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Haryana’s Faridabad after he intervened to stop the molestation of a girl. The incident occurred in the Palla area late on Sunday night.

The victim, Jai Singh, a native of Palwal district, had been living in Palla for several years with his wife and two children. On the night of the incident, Jai Singh and his friend Saurav were sitting inside a car parked in an open field near their house when they noticed a group of youths harassing a girl. The girl’s brother informed Jai Singh about the molestation.

Jai Singh confronted the youths and chased them away. He then returned to the car with his friend. A short while later, four of the miscreants allegedly returned, armed with knives. At the time of the attack, Jai Singh was alone in the car, as Saurav had stepped away. Taking advantage of the situation, the attackers stabbed Jai Singh multiple times and fled before help could arrive.