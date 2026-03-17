ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Sultanpuri Over Refusal To Give Money, 2 Minor Among 4 Held

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after he refused to give money to the accused, police said on Tuesday. A scuffle broke out between the victim, Rajinder, and the accused, two men and two minors, in a park, they said.

“The accused initially asked the victim for money, which he said he did not have. They then demanded his mobile phone, but when he refused, they became enraged. One of the accused stabbed him, and during the scuffle, one of the assailants also sustained minor injuries,” a senior police officer said.