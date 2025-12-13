ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death In Clashes In Uttarakhand, Situation Tense, Section 163 Imposed

Khatima: Uttarakhand Police on Saturday imposed Section 163 in Khatima area of Udham Singh Nagar district following protests over the death of a 24-year-old man during a clash between two groups, an official said.

The victim was identified as Tushar Sharma while Salman (23) and Abhay (21) were seriously injured and referred to a higher medical centre. The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Friday.

An argument between two groups escalated into a clash during which, Tushar was stabbed to death and Salman and Abhay were injured. After this, a group led by the Bajrang Dal allegedly set fire to a shop belonging to the accused and staged protests on the streets, forcing closure of markets in Khatima, police said.

Protesters reportedly attempted to vandalise several vehicles and set fire to shops, police said. Seeing the situation getting out of control, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters sitting on the road. Additional police force has been deployed in the sensitive areas of the town to maintain law and order, they added.

Himanshu, district convener of Bajrang Dal, has threatened to intensify the protest if the accused are not arrested soon. He said that Bajrang Dal will stage protests untill appropriate action is taken.