Man Stabbed To Death By Migrant Workers In Punjab's Mohali

A critically injured Gursewak was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he died during treatment. Irked over the incident, Gursewak's family members staged a protest outside the hospital, blocked the road and raised slogans against the government.

The deceased has been identified as Gursewak Singh. The family of the deceased said, he was coming out after offering prayers at the Phase 11 temple, when he was stabbed after he intervened in a fight between two groups of migrant workers.

"Gursewak had gone to the temple in the evening for offering prayers on Shivratri. A few migrant workers were fighting near the temple and when Gursewak intervened, he was stabbed," said SSP, Mohali Harmandeep Singh Hans. He said five people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the murder.

"Police had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder, but after Gursewak's death it was converted to murder. There were eight to 10 migrants who were involved in the incident, out of which five have been detained," Hans said.

The SSP said a probe into the incident is on and footage of the CCTV installed near the temple is being examined. He said a medical board has been formed to conduct postmortem on Gursewak's body. "The postmortem report is awaited for further probe into the incident," he said.