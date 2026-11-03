ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death 10 Days After Son's Birth In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Man Stabbed To Death 10 Days After Son's Birth In Punjab's Tarn Taran ( ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran: A young man, who had become father ten days ago, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon by unidentified assailants after an altercation in Khadur Sahib area of Punjab's Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhkirat Singh. According to the family members, Sukhkirat was standing in the street outside his house when the assailants beat him up following an altercation. The fight turned ugly with the assailants stabbing Sukhkirat leading to his death, the family said.

“Happiness knocked at our house 10 days ago, our son had a baby boy and the whole family was happy, which has turned into a tragedy. We appeal to the police to give us justice and give due punishment to the named accused,” a family member said. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, took possession of the deceased's body, and are currently recording the statements of family members. The police are investigating the murder from various angles.