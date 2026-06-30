ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed At Jamshedpur Bar For Protesting Eve-teasing Dies; 3 Policemen Suspended

Jamshedpur: A man who was critically injured in a stabbing for protesting the alleged eve-teasing at a bar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur died during treatment, triggering massive protests, police said on Tuesday. Three policemen were suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, they said.

The victim, identified as Himanshu Singh, was among two men who protested the eve-teasing at a bar in the Bistupur police station area on Saturday night, leading to a confrontation, they said. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took the duo into their vehicle, they added.

The accused allegedly dragged the two men out of the police patrol vehicle before stabbing them. While Himanshu died on Monday evening, the other victim remains in critical condition at Tata Main Hospital, police said.

An FIR was registered against 10 people, including the bar owner, following the incident, they said. In a statement, police said a probe conducted by the deputy superintendent of police, including an examination of CCTV footage, confirmed lapses on the part of the patrolling team.

The suspended personnel were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ratan Kumar Das and Rajesh Kumar Ranjan, and constable Manoj Kumar.

Soon after news of Himanshu's death spread, hundreds of people staged a massive road blockade at the Bistupur roundabout, bringing traffic on one of Jamshedpur's busiest thoroughfares to a standstill for more than six hours.