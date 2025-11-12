ETV Bharat / state

Man Slits Woman's Throat In MP's Balaghat; Arrested

Balaghat: A youth was arrested for killing a woman by slitting her throat in the Motinala village under the Baihar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's tribal dominated Balaghat district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Roashan, the accused, slit the throat of the victim while the latter was waiting to board a bus to reach her place of work. Roshan himself fell unconscious after committing the heinous crime. The brutal incident was captured on mobile cameras by some eyewitnesses, which created panic in the region.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man attacking the woman with a knife and then slitting her throat multiple times. The videos showed the woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. It was also seen that after slitting the woman's throat, the killer lay down adjacent to her and fainted, and then some people caught him and handed him over to the police.

Ironically, over a dozen bystanders watched the brutality standing at close distance, but none of them dared to intervene and try to save the victim. One of the eyewitnesses, however, informed local area police.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and took the grievously injured woman to the hospital. However, she had died by then. Following the preparation of an inquest, the body was sent for an autopsy. Roshan is currently being grilled by the police to unearth his motive behind the diabolical act.