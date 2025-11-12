Man Slits Woman's Throat In MP's Balaghat; Arrested
The video of the incident went viral, showing the victim, Rita Bhandarkar, in a pool of blood. ASP Adarsh Shukla said they knew each other
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST
Balaghat: A youth was arrested for killing a woman by slitting her throat in the Motinala village under the Baihar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's tribal dominated Balaghat district, police said on Tuesday.
Police said Roashan, the accused, slit the throat of the victim while the latter was waiting to board a bus to reach her place of work. Roshan himself fell unconscious after committing the heinous crime. The brutal incident was captured on mobile cameras by some eyewitnesses, which created panic in the region.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man attacking the woman with a knife and then slitting her throat multiple times. The videos showed the woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. It was also seen that after slitting the woman's throat, the killer lay down adjacent to her and fainted, and then some people caught him and handed him over to the police.
Ironically, over a dozen bystanders watched the brutality standing at close distance, but none of them dared to intervene and try to save the victim. One of the eyewitnesses, however, informed local area police.
After being informed, the police reached the spot and took the grievously injured woman to the hospital. However, she had died by then. Following the preparation of an inquest, the body was sent for an autopsy. Roshan is currently being grilled by the police to unearth his motive behind the diabolical act.
Police identified the victim as Ritu Bhandarkar, a resident of Amgaon village, and she was working in a furniture shop in Baihar town.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adarsh Kant Shukla said preliminary investigation reveals the victim and the accused persons were known to each other. "Initially, they exchanged heated arguments. Meanwhile, the man pulled out a knife and started stabbing the woman furiously. When she fell on the ground, the accused slit her throat," he added.
"The accused has been arrested and admitted to the hospital for treatment. He will be interrogated soon after he regains consciousness. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. Investigation is underway," Shukla added.
Meanwhile, news of the incident spread in the surrounding areas, creating panic among residents, who blocked the Biahar-Malajkhand Road, leading to huge traffic snarls on all routes from Baihar to Balaghat, Lamta, Saletekri, and other areas. The enraged locals gathered in front of the police station, demanding that the accused be hanged immediately and his house be razed to the ground. The protest continued till late at night as they also pressed for Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim's family and a government job for one member.
The mother of the deceased said, "The accused should be hanged immediately, and not spend a year or six months in jail so that such incidents don't happen to any daughter in the future."
Also Read