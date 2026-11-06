ETV Bharat / state

Man Slits Wife’s Throat, Sits At Home Shrine With Severed Head In West Bengal’s South Dinajpur

Gangarampur: The man sat quietly inside his home shrine, cradling his wife’s severed head on his lap. Neighbours were left horrified by the sight of him sitting there with his hands raised high.

Rintu Ghosh is accused of murdering his wife by slitting her throat. The incident has sent a wave of intense panic throughout South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

With the word spreading out about the ghastly incident that had occurred in Ghoshpara, Gangarampur on Wednesday, panic and shock engulfed the area.

What led to such a brutal act? Was it the result of long-standing marital discord, or is there a connection to the accused’s involvement in tantric practices? The police are currently seeking answers to these questions.

On Thursday, the Gangarampur police arrested Ghosh, along with his mother, Bani, and produced them before the court. The police requested seven days of custody for Rintu and the judge accordingly granted. Meanwhile, forensic experts have collected samples from the scene to help determine the true cause of the incident.

According to locals, Rintu married Seema about 15 years ago, and the couple has two children. Rintu once worked as a conductor for the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), but later he left the job. Local residents noted a change in his behaviour after he quit, as he was occasionally seen dressed in tantric attire. Some neighbours mentioned that Rintu often had disputes with people in the locality, and that his own household was frequently plagued by conflict.

Upon receiving the information of the ghastly act, a large police contingent—led by Purnendu Kundu, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Gangarampur Police Station—rushed to the location and took the accused into custody. Seema’s body was recovered.