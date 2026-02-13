Man Slits Infant Daughter's Throat With Scissors In Jaipur, Attempts To End Life; Arrested
A man attempted to take life after killing his infant daughter over a minor family dispute. Hospitalised after the incident, he was arrested today.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Jaipur: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter and then attempting to end his life in Malpura Gate area of Sanganer in Jaipur, police said.
Jaipur (East) DCP Sanjeev Nain said the accused, Shadab Mohammad, a resident of Lalapurwa in Uttar Pradesh, slit his daughter's throat with scissors and then covered the body with a blanket before attempting to take the drastic step.
The man, who was hospitalised after the incident that took place on February 6, was arrested today. Investigations were launched based on a complaint filed by the infant's mother at Malpura Gate police station. Currently, police are interrogating the accused.
DCP Nain said the complainant told police that her father had brought her and her infant daughter, Shahnaz, from her in-laws' house in Lalpurwa to Sanganer. Two days later, her husband, Shadab, came from Pune and started staying with them. At around 10 am on February 6, the accused asked the complainant to return to her in-laws' house and when she said that she would leave after three or four days, an argument ensued.
"In a fit of rage, Shadab assaulted his wife and attempted to strangle her. When the complainant's younger brother, Sohil, intervene, Shadab attacked him on the head with a kettle. However, bystanders came to their rescue and pacified the accused. However, after they left, Shadab took the infant to a room and locked the door," the DCP said.
Nain said that the accused slit the girl's throat with scissors and attempted to end his life. Family members and neighbors broke down the door and rescued the accused, but on removing the blanket, they discovered the infant lying in a pool of blood, he said.
On information, police arrived at the scene, took the infant to Jaipuria Hospital, and admitted the accused to Sawai Mansingh Hospital. Upon examination, doctors declared the child dead while a case was registered against her father.
Upon recovery, Shadab was arrested on Friday and further investigation is underway, Nain said.
