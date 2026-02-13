ETV Bharat / state

Man Slits Infant Daughter's Throat With Scissors In Jaipur, Attempts To End Life; Arrested

Jaipur: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter and then attempting to end his life in Malpura Gate area of Sanganer in Jaipur, police said.

Jaipur (East) DCP Sanjeev Nain said the accused, Shadab Mohammad, a resident of Lalapurwa in Uttar Pradesh, slit his daughter's throat with scissors and then covered the body with a blanket before attempting to take the drastic step.

The man, who was hospitalised after the incident that took place on February 6, was arrested today. Investigations were launched based on a complaint filed by the infant's mother at Malpura Gate police station. Currently, police are interrogating the accused.

DCP Nain said the complainant told police that her father had brought her and her infant daughter, Shahnaz, from her in-laws' house in Lalpurwa to Sanganer. Two days later, her husband, Shadab, came from Pune and started staying with them. At around 10 am on February 6, the accused asked the complainant to return to her in-laws' house and when she said that she would leave after three or four days, an argument ensued.