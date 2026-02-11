Man Shot Dead In Dehradun Market, Fourth Murder In A Fortnight
Police said the incident is the likely outcome of a property dispute worth crores of rupees between the deceased, Arjun Sharma (40), and his mother.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Dehradun: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown individuals in the busy Tibetan Market under the Dalanwala Kotwali area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. This is the fourth incident of murder in a fortnight in Dehradun.
A profusely bleeding Arjun Sharma was rushed to the Doon Hospital on Wednesday, where he was declared dead upon arrival, police said. Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramod Kumar visited the hospital for an investigation.
The shocking incident has caused panic in the area, and a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot, where members of the forensic team were sent to collect evidence. A case has been registered, and police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify assailants and have blocked exitpoints of the city to nab them.
Police said Sharma owned a Bharat Gas agency, named Amar Deep, on GMS Road. He was shot when returning home in the ITBP area after playing tennis at the parade ground in front of the Tibetan Market. "A property dispute worth crores of rupees is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, as Sharma and his brother were evicted from their property by their mother," a police official said.
On January 29, an 18-year-old student was killed in the Vikasnagar area, followed by the murder of a woman in the Rishikesh area on January 31. On February 2, another young woman, Gunjan, was murdered in front of the Macchi Bazar.
