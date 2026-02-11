ETV Bharat / state

Man Shot Dead In Dehradun Market, Fourth Murder In A Fortnight

Dehradun: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown individuals in the busy Tibetan Market under the Dalanwala Kotwali area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. This is the fourth incident of murder in a fortnight in Dehradun.

A profusely bleeding Arjun Sharma was rushed to the Doon Hospital on Wednesday, where he was declared dead upon arrival, police said. Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramod Kumar visited the hospital for an investigation.

The shocking incident has caused panic in the area, and a heavy police force has been deployed at the spot, where members of the forensic team were sent to collect evidence. A case has been registered, and police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify assailants and have blocked exitpoints of the city to nab them.