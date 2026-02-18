ETV Bharat / state

Man Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur: A man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Punjab's Sangrur, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Lehal Kalan village in the city late Tuesday night, they said. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, police said.

According to the deceased’s family members, the accused allegedly opened fire at the victim at around 2 AM. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The officials have registered a case and begun examining CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

Family members and villagers said Gurpreet Singh, also known as Babbu, was inside his room. They said that he stepped out after hearing the dogs bark, following which two unknown attackers fired at him. After being hit, Gurpreet ran back towards his room, but one of the accused followed him inside and fired another shot, leading to his death. The deceased used to install CCTV cameras. The family has demanded justice.